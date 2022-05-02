6th Annual Superhero Sprint to support autism center in Loves Park

This Saturday is the Sixth Annual Superhero Sprint (5K walk/run) put on by The Superhero Center for Autism, an organization offering support, education, and resources to individuals who are on the spectrum and their family as well.
The Superhero Center for Autism allows kids to play in a safe and stimulating environment with things like sensory swings, lightboards and more. There also is a family room where parents can just take a second to breathe while their kids are playing.
The Superhero Center has two main fundraisers every year, one of them being a 5K run/walk that was forced to go virtual last year due to the pandemic. In years past the race brought about 100 to 200 people in, this year they are sitting at about 225 people and expect even more to sign up in person at the event.
Registration is $30 each and every dollar that is spent goes directly back to support The Superhero Center. The Center is 100% nonprofit so those that work at the center are all based on volunteers.
While the center doesn’t have a set goal for fundraising, they are just grateful to those who come out and support them especially after almost two and a half years of COVID-19 precautions and safety measures the center is just ready to get back to normal and get its name back in the community.