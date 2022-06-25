317 Art Collective hosts second annual Art's Happening festival in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local group of artists is hosting an event bringing hundreds out to downtown Rockford to enjoy some art and live music Saturday.
The 317 Art Collective is hosting their second annual Art's Happening festival in downtown Rockford Saturday.
The art and music festival has taken over the entire 300 block of Market St., featuring eight teams of local artists creating various kinds of artwork for the entire family to enjoy.
Several live bands will also be performing throughout the night, including some from Rockford and one coming from Kansas City. Food and drinks will also be available from many Rockford-area restaurants.
Organizers say events like these can bring the best out of the people that live and work in the community.
"It makes people happy to live here, you know? Especially creative people," says Laura Gomel, a member of the 317 Art Collective. "We need stuff to create or else we can't stay here. We don't need to move to a bigger city if we can do it here."
Live music and art continues at the Art's Happening festival continues through 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 at the gate.