25th annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive collects more than 5,000 gifts for kids this Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 25 years, the Rockford community has opened their hearts to make sure kids across the area have a great Christmas holiday.
This year was certainly no different as the 815 came together and donated more than 5,000 gifts that will go to kids throughout the Rockford area this Christmas.
For 25 years, Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and the Salvation Army of Winnebago County have teamed up and the generosity of the community has brought around 200,000 gifts to local kids for the holidays.
Those open hearts included Natalie and Alexis, two local kids who raised money by selling chocolate bars to buy toys to donate to the Toy Drive to help other kids in need.
Also, the annual "Bikes for Tykes" donation from Dickerson and Nieman Realtors brought dozens of bikes just in time for the holidays. Keith Kelly, General Manager of Dickerson and Nieman Realtors, says it is heartwarming to help the Rockford area, especially this time of year.
"We live here, we work here, and we give here. That's what we're about, the community" Kelly says. "It feels good and it's just about the kids."
Among the long-running traditions Friday was the Cherry Valley Fire Department, coming in with a last rush of toys and other gifts.
Also among the longtime volunteers for the Toy Drive was Larry Cross, who has volunteered for the last 12 years. It all started when the Salvation Army helped his daughter fulfill her dream of stating a youth church in Sweden.
Now, Cross is giving back to his community through making sure families across the Rockford area can have the best Christmas that they can.
"I would hate for a young single mom to have a bicycle that she couldn't let her child safely ride. I would hate to have a basketball that they couldn't bounce or dribble," Cross says. "It's part of the spirit of Christmas to me. Everything should be as near perfect as we can make it in a very imperfect world."
The Salvation Army will begin distributing the gifts on Dec. 13 and 14.