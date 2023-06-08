 Skip to main content
13 WREX's Derek Bayne speaks at Marshall Elementary career day in Rockford

Derek Bayne at Career Day at Marshall Elementary

Kids at Marshall Elementary in Rockford had career day, with 13 WREX's Derek Bayne serving as one of the presenters.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marshall Elementary School in Rockford held a career day Thursday, with 13 WREX's Derek Bayne serving as a guest speaker. He spoke to six groups of kids, with each group getting to see six different speakers. It exposed kids to a variety of career opportunities. 

This was Marshall's first time having career day since the pandemic began. The school held a career day for many years before that.

Watch the video above to see what some of the kids thought about career day and potential future careers.

