13 WREX's Derek Bayne speaks at Marshall Elementary career day in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marshall Elementary School in Rockford held a career day Thursday, with 13 WREX's Derek Bayne serving as a guest speaker. He spoke to six groups of kids, with each group getting to see six different speakers. It exposed kids to a variety of career opportunities.
This was Marshall's first time having career day since the pandemic began. The school held a career day for many years before that.
Watch the video above to see what some of the kids thought about career day and potential future careers.