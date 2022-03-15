13 WREX bringing back 30-minute ‘Only the Good News’ broadcast every Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Times are tough, but the Rockford area is full of wonderful people doing extraordinary things. And now, more than ever, those acts of positivity need to be highlighted.
Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, 13 WREX launched "Only the Good News," highlighting and celebrating only the good things happening in our community.
True to its name, the show only consists of good news, no matter what's going on at the time of the show's airing.
While there's a lot of tension going on in the world, we want to take a few minutes for you and your family to enjoy all of the good that is going on, even during these difficult times.