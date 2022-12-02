12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive going on now

Gallery: 12 Hours Of Salvation Toy Drive
Today is the day for the 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive!
It is taking place at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, just north of the Cherryvale Mall. We will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from 7 am to 7 pm.
Thank you for helping making the holidays better for local children in need.
2022 Toy Drive decorated floor end of evening
2022 Toy Drive Carts Full Of Toys
2022 Toy Drive 2 girls posing with Santa
These girls sold candy bars and used the money to buy toys for kids!
2022 Toy Drive Bicycle Donation
2022 Toy Drive gifts under the tree
2022 Toy Drive Teenage Toy Donation
From the Blaine and Hunter United Methodist Church
2022 Toy Drive Derek talking to donator
2022 Toy Drive Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet
2022 Toy Drive donation arrives
2022 Toy Drive 2,000 toy donation from Slidematic
2022 Toy Drive truck arrives with bags full of toys
2022 Toy Drive woman contributing her toy to a cart
2022 Toy Drive Santa's helpful elf gives thumbs-up
2022 Toy Drive presents starting to stack up under tree
2022 Toy Drive soccer balls and skateboard donations
2022 Toy Drive board game donations
2022 Toy Drive top of the Christmas tree
2022 Toy Drive Lou Bachrodt dealership floor
2022 Toy Drive 2 girls interviewed by William Ingalls
Girls who sold candy bars to buy toy donations speak with William Ingalls.
2022 Toy Drive behind the scenes 1
2022 Toy Drive behind the scenes 2
