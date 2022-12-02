12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive going on now

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive is finally here!

On the 25th anniversary if the drive, 13 WREX has partnered with the Salvation Army of Winnebago County and Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to make sure every child receives a present Christmas morning.

Be sure to join your 13 WREX team all day from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall located at 7070 Cherryvale N Blvd, just north of the Cherryvale Mall.

We'll be collecting new unwrapped toys and cash donations as well, a toy will be purchased on your behalf.

Thank you for helping making the holidays better for local children in need.