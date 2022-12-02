 Skip to main content
12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive going on now

Gallery: 12 Hours Of Salvation Toy Drive

Today is the day for the 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive! 

It is taking place at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, just north of the Cherryvale Mall. We will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from 7 am to 7 pm. 

Thank you for helping making the holidays better for local children in need. 

2022 Toy Drive decorated floor end of evening

2022 Toy Drive Carts Full Of Toys

2022 Toy Drive: Carts of gifts make their way inside Lou Bachrodt

2022 Toy Drive 2 girls posing with Santa

These girls sold candy bars and used the money to buy toys for kids!

2022 Toy Drive Bicycle Donation

2022 Toy Drive: 54 Bicycle Donation

2022 Toy Drive gifts under the tree

2022 Toy Drive Teenage Toy Donation

From the Blaine and Hunter United Methodist Church

2022 Toy Drive: More gifts come off trailer

2022 Toy Drive Derek talking to donator

2022 Toy Drive Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet

2022 Toy Drive: Donated bikes are arranged under the tree by size

2022 Toy Drive donation arrives

2022 Toy Drive 2,000 toy donation from Slidematic

2022 Toy Drive: 54 donated bikes from Dickerson and Nieman

2022 Toy Drive truck arrives with bags full of toys

2022 Toy Drive woman contributing her toy to a cart

2022 Toy Drive: 187 Toys arrive

2022 Toy Drive Santa's helpful elf gives thumbs-up

2022 Toy Drive presents starting to stack up under tree

2022 Toy Drive soccer balls and skateboard donations

2022 Toy Drive: Truckload Of Toys Arrive

2022 Toy Drive board game donations

2022 Toy Drive top of the Christmas tree

2022 Toy Drive Lou Bachrodt dealership floor

2022 Toy Drive: Little hands make big impacts

2022 Toy Drive 2 girls interviewed by William Ingalls

Girls who sold candy bars to buy toy donations speak with William Ingalls.

2022 Toy Drive: Dickerson and Nieman deliver 54 bike donations

2022 Toy Drive behind the scenes 1

2022 Toy Drive behind the scenes 2

2022 Toy Drive: Giant toy boxes loaded into carts

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive is finally here!

On the 25th anniversary if the drive, 13 WREX has partnered with the Salvation Army of Winnebago County and Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to make sure every child receives a present Christmas morning.  

Be sure to join your 13 WREX team all day from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall located at 7070 Cherryvale N Blvd, just north of the Cherryvale Mall. 

We'll be collecting new unwrapped toys and cash donations as well, a toy will be purchased on your behalf.

Thank you for helping making the holidays better for local children in need.

