Portion of W. State St. reopens after months of construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stretch of a popular roadway through Rockford has finally reopened after months of construction.
The City of Rockford and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that W. State St. from Day Ave. to Independence Ave. has reopened.
The roughly 0.5 mile stretch of road had been shut down for construction since March as workers widened the roadway from two to four lanes.
Work also included installing new storm sewers, traffic signals, sidewalks, and a multi-use path.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the road's reopening brings a breath of fresh air to the community.
"I want to thank IDOT for the incredible partnership on this $6.5 million project," McNamara says. "This work has transformed the west entrance to our city and now provides a warmer welcome for our residents and visitors."
The City of Rockford plans to hold a formal ribbon cutting ceremony in the coming weeks.