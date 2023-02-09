Portion of main road loop at Rock Cut State Park to be closed for various projects

LOVES PARK — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that a portion of the main road loop in Rock Cut State Park in Rockford will be closed beginning February 14 for various projects.
The project includes trench replacements, pavement removal and replacement, parking lot replacement, installation of bike lanes, new wayside signage, and disabled access to the new children's fishing pond.
To complete the project, the eastern half of the park will need to be closed.
The projected completion date will be in October, weather permitting.
The park road will be closed from Bay View picnic area to the campground road.
The maintenance road will also be closed to the public.
In addition, the bridge over the tollway road to Olson Beach will be closed, but the beach area will be open from the Harlem Road entrance.
Trails that lead to the construction area will be closed as well to ensure the safety of hikers and bicyclists.
Barricades and signage will be posted to warn visitors of the various closures around the park.
Anyone found going around the barricades will be subject to a fine of $195.