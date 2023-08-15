Popular Stateline disc golf destination, Porter Park, could get major upgrades

ROSCOE — Disc golfers in the Stateline could see big improvements to one of their favorite parks.
Roscoe's Village Board will file for an OSLAD grant which would dole out $600,000 dollars which the village would match if awarded.
Village Administrator Scott Sanders says improvements would largely center on creating more paths and a pedestrian bridge. A lot of the added paths would go on 20 acres of land Roscoe got that surrounds the park.
The grant wouldn't be the first work Roscoe has put in Porter Park in recent years. Sanders says the village recently added more holes to the disc golf course and will finance a new parking lot to give easier access to different parts of the park.
The popularity of disc golf at the park has created interest Sanders says he and the village can't ignore.
"I think Porter Park is one of our facilities that sort of snuck up on the radar and a grassroots organization of Porter Park disc golf players has really exploded and gets a tremendous amount of use," Sanders said. "This extra land affords us the opportunity to provide that many more opportunities."
Sanders says the village should find out if they win the grant sometime this winter.