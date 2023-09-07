Poplar Grove Road Bridge to officially reopen on Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — On Friday, September 8 on 10:30 a.m., Boone County will reopen the Poplar Grove Road Bridge over Beaver Creek.

The previous load restricted bridge did not meet current design and safety standards.

The new bridge was a $2.3 million project that was completed on time and underbudget.

Once reopened, the bridge will reconnect the City of Belvidere and the Village of Poplar Grove.

A paved shoulder was also put on in the corridor to convey larger farm implements and improve safety.

Boone County was awarded State and Federal competitive grants that paid for about 75% of improvement costs.