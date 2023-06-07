Poplar Grove man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — A Poplar Grove resident has been sentenced to prison time after a victim came forward to disclose the offense in 2022.
On June 7, 41-year-old Poplar Grove resident Brian D. Sample was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
Sample will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
Sample was found guilty of the charges on January 25 after a jury trial.
In January 2022, the victim came forward and disclosed the offenses after an Erin's Law presentation at school.
Erin's Law is required in all Illinois schools as a way to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony, with a sentencing range of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Once Sample is released, he will be subject to a parole term of 3 years to natural life. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.
On March 11, 2022, a Champaign County judge sentenced Sample to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 4 Felony.
That offense happened in July 2020 and involved an adult victim.
Sample’s Boone County sentence will run consecutive to the Champaign County sentence. He must serve at least 50% of the Champaign County sentence.