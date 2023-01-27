Poplar Grove man found guilty of child sexual assault by jury

Weather Alert

...Period of Snow Showers and Blowing Snow Through Early Afternoon... A period of moderate to briefly heavy-falling snow is expected within snow showers through early afternoon. The rather short duration of the heavier snow bursts should result in only minor accumulations, with isolated amounts up to an inch. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph late this morning will result in sharply reduced visibilities within some of the snow, as well as some blowing snow. Since untreated roads will likely become at least lightly snow covered, anyone planning to drive through early afternoon should leave extra travel time.