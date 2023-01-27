Poplar Grove man found guilty of child sexual assault by jury

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A 41-year-old Poplar Grove man was found guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child by a Boone County jury.
The incidents happened between December 30, 2020 and December 20, 2021.
On Wednesday, January 25, a Boone County jury found 41-year-old Poplar Grove resident Brian Sample guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
In January 2022, the victim communicated the offenses after an Erin's Law presentation at school.
Erin's Law is an Illinois regulation that requires all public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony, with a sentencing range of six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The sentence on each of the two counts must be served consecutive to each other, meaning Sample faces a minimum of 12 years.
Sample must serve 85% of the given sentence, with a mandatory supervised release (or parole) arrangement of three years to natural life.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.
On March 11, 2022, a Champaign County judge sentenced Sample to 2.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 4 Felony.
The offense occurred in July 2020 and involved an adult victim.
Sample's Boone County sentence must run consecutive to the Champaign County sentence.
No sentencing date is scheduled at the current time.
The case is set for status on February 13, 2023.