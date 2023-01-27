 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Snow Showers and Blowing Snow Through Early
Afternoon...

A period of moderate to briefly heavy-falling snow is expected
within snow showers through early afternoon. The rather short
duration of the heavier snow bursts should result in only minor
accumulations, with isolated amounts up to an inch. South winds
of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph late this morning will
result in sharply reduced visibilities within some of the snow, as
well as some blowing snow.

Since untreated roads will likely become at least lightly snow
covered, anyone planning to drive through early afternoon should
leave extra travel time.

Poplar Grove man found guilty of child sexual assault by jury

  • 0
Court Room Gavel
By Andrew Carrigan

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A 41-year-old Poplar Grove man was found guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child by a Boone County jury.

The incidents happened between December 30, 2020 and December 20, 2021.

On Wednesday, January 25, a Boone County jury found 41-year-old Poplar Grove resident Brian Sample guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

In January 2022, the victim communicated the offenses after an Erin's Law presentation at school.

Erin's Law is an Illinois regulation that requires all public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony, with a sentencing range of six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The sentence on each of the two counts must be served consecutive to each other, meaning Sample faces a minimum of 12 years.

Sample must serve 85% of the given sentence, with a mandatory supervised release (or parole) arrangement of three years to natural life.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

On March 11, 2022, a Champaign County judge sentenced Sample to 2.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 4 Felony.

The offense occurred in July 2020 and involved an adult victim.

Sample's Boone County sentence must run consecutive to the Champaign County sentence.

No sentencing date is scheduled at the current time.

The case is set for status on February 13, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you