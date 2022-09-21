Poplar Grove man charged with DUI in crash that sent two to the hospital Tuesday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged in a crash that sent two people to the hospital with "serious injuries."
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Rt. 173 and Belvidere Rd. at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the crash was between an F-150 pickup truck and a Mitsubishi.
The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi were both extricated from the car and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials did not report an update to their condition Wednesday afternoon.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has determined the driver of the F-150, later identified as 34-year-old Keith Dobner, of Poplar Grove, drove through the stop light going west on Rt. 173, hitting the Mitsubishi going south on Belvidere Rd.
Dobner has been charged with Aggravated DUI involving injuries, Possession of Adult use Cannabis, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing their investigation into the crash.