Poplar Grove man charged with child pornography after search warrant

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. —

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and was assisted by other local member agencies.

32-year-old Poplar Grove resident David Cardenas was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony.)

A Class 2 Felony is punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cardenas is currently being held at the Boone County Jail.

Earlier that day, the Boone County Sheriff's Office got a tip through ICAC that child pornography had been downloaded at a location in Poplar Grove.

During the investigation of the information provided in the tip, Cardenas was developed as a suspect.

Cardenas was located in the 300 block of West Main Street where Detectives took cellphones and other electronics during the course of the search warrant.