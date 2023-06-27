Poor air quality concerns in the Stateline

The Stateline area's air quality is worsening as smoke from Canadian wildfires travels down.
Dawn Clark was in downtown Rockford finding it difficult to breathe. Clark says she hopes the air quality improves soon.
"You definitely can smell the burning in the air. That's a little scary since it's so far away. You can defiantly see it. There's a lot of smoke around. It's covering up the sun today,” said Dawn Clark, Rockford Resident.
UW Health, Dr. Eric Schauberger, says young children and individuals with known respiratory issues are at the highest risk.
Symptoms to look out for include shortness of breath, increased coughing, and lightheadedness.
"For someone with asthma, this might be more likely to result in an asthma attack or worsening asthma. Right now, the best guidance for people sensitive to the air is to avoid doing the activity outside, especially extraneous activity,” said Dr. Eric Schauberger.
Out of concern and safety, the Rockford Park District closed all pools at 3 p.m. and canceled other programs. Cancelations include NFL Flag Football, All-Stars Baseball, and shortening Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field practice.
The City of Beloit has also put multiple closures in place as well. Beloit closures include the closing of Krueger Pool, Vernon Park Playground Program, and Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park.
“It's very smoky. All I can see is smoke in the air. It's pretty thick, and we can defiantly smell it this morning,” said Sarah Lock, City Of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.