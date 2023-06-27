 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Poor air quality concerns in the Stateline

  • Updated
  • 0
AIR QUALITY

The Stateline area's air quality is worsening as smoke from Canadian wildfires travels down.

Dawn Clark was in downtown Rockford finding it difficult to breathe. Clark says she hopes the air quality improves soon.

"You definitely can smell the burning in the air. That's a little scary since it's so far away. You can defiantly see it. There's a lot of smoke around. It's covering up the sun today,” said Dawn Clark, Rockford Resident.

UW Health, Dr. Eric Schauberger, says young children and individuals with known respiratory issues are at the highest risk.

Symptoms to look out for include shortness of breath, increased coughing, and lightheadedness.

"For someone with asthma, this might be more likely to result in an asthma attack or worsening asthma. Right now, the best guidance for people sensitive to the air is to avoid doing the activity outside, especially extraneous activity,” said Dr. Eric Schauberger.

Out of concern and safety, the Rockford Park District closed all pools at 3 p.m. and canceled other programs. Cancelations include NFL Flag Football, All-Stars Baseball, and shortening Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field practice.

The City of Beloit has also put multiple closures in place as well. Beloit closures include the closing of Krueger Pool, Vernon Park Playground Program, and Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park.

“It's very smoky. All I can see is smoke in the air. It's pretty thick, and we can defiantly smell it this morning,” said Sarah Lock, City Of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.

