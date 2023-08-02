Polo community members continue Marco's Endowment Challenge for free tuition at Sauk Valley Community College

WREX — As we get ready to head back to school, one community is doing what they can to get its members to community college for free.
The Marco's Endowment Challenge is a fundraising effort for students in Polo. The goal of the fundraiser is to send students to Sauk Valley Community College for free while they complete volunteer hours.
Beginning last year, Polo School District high school students were able to enroll in Sauk Valley's Impact Program, which allows them to complete volunteer hours in their community throughout both high school and their time at the community college in exchange for free tuition.
The Marco's Endowment Challenge aims to raise $600,000, ensuring that Polo students for years to come are also able to participate.
"This way they are continuing to see all the great things within our community but the students who, ya know, are concerned about paying for college or paying for that certificate, whatever it may be, this really takes that barrier down," said Dr. Kelly Mandrell, the superintendent for the Polo School District.
Marie Monaco is the director for the Polo Public Library, which is one of the volunteer locations for the Impact Program. She also has a daughter enrolled in the program, making her that much more invested in the success of the challenge.
"As a mom of five children, that's quite a relief. A financial burden that's lifted," Monaco said.
Lori Cortez works with this program at Sauk Valley Community College and said the goal of it is to keep those students in their communities post-graduation, whether that be Polo or the other districts who are also a part of the Impact Program.
"Truly this Impact Program is a workforce development program whereby we are working to get students into us, get them trained, get them qualified, get their credentials or degrees and get them into the local workforce," Cortez said.
And the Polo Public Library, grateful for the community support this can bring.
"Just a wonderful opportunity. Anytime you have an educated community it boosts everything in the community," Monaco said.
Polo has currently raised half of its goal for the Marco's Endowment Challenge with $300,000 raised so far.