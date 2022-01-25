 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill barring vaccination discrimination

Vaccine Card.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

The bill's main Assembly sponsors, Reps. Rob Stafsholt and Scott Krug, say they developed the legislation because they're worried the Biden administration may mandate such passports. They say the bill would prevent government outreach.

The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards as well as the Wisconsin Public Health Association have registered against the bill. The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Tuesday afternoon or evening.