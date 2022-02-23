 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches, highest in Lake and eastern McHenry Counties.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and
possibly impact the Friday morning commute, especially in far
northeast Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21

  • 0
Tobacco
By Andrew Carrigan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would bring the state into compliance with federal law and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

Federal law changed in 2019 and Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the higher age limit.

Because of that, the change in state law will have a minimal effect on how much tax revenue comes into the state, according to Wisconsin revenue officials.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote and it now heads to the Senate.

If it passes there, it would head to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.  

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.