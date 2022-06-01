Winnebago County Clerk addresses early voting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — It is voting season and the Winnebago county clerk is addressing early voting ahead of the June primary election.
Approximately 550 people have registered for mail-in voting. Of those, about 25 residents selected non-partisan voting.
County Clerk Lori Gummow says that if you selected non-partisian you will only see referendum questions and not the candidates, “That’s why it’s really important for people to choose the ballot they want.”
Voters must designate whether they want a Democratic, Republican or non-partisan ballot when they vote in a primary election. To request a mail-in ballot, check on the status of a ballot, review candidates or referendum questions, or view sample ballots, visit clerk.wincoil.gov/electioninformation.
Voters of Winnebago County residing outside the city limits of Rockford may vote at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm St. 4th Floor, Rockford, IL 61101.
Please contact the Winnebago County Election Department at (815) 319-4252 for any questions.