Tax holiday, opioid settlement and more discussed last week in the State Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Il. — Here's what you need to know about what happened last week in the Illinois State Senate.
Monkeypox:
The start of the month featured Governor JB Pritzker issuing a 30-day public health emergency declaration to coordinate the statewide response to reports of Monkeypox virus in Illinois.
This order sets in motion state agencies’ responses to treat and prevent the spread of the Monkeypox virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health will work with state agencies like the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, as well as coordinate agencies’ efforts with the federal government.
As of the first of the month, Illinois has more than 500 cases of confirmed or presumptive Monkeypox virus, the third most in the country.
Opioid Settlement:
The state of Illinois has been notified it will be getting $760 million from a national court settlement by companies that manufacture and market opioid drugs.
Illinois will receive a share of funds from a national $26 billion opioid settlement against pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.
Paid out in increments over the next 18 years, Illinois’ $760 million settlement will be used to fund opioid addiction treatment and prevention programs.
An advisory board will be created to determine which counties and municipalities have been most affected by opioid addiction, and prioritize spending for such programs.
More than 2,200 opioid-related deaths were reported in Illinois in the first three quarters of 2020, a 36 percent increase from 2019.
Back to School Tax Holiday:
A “Back To School Tax Holiday” set for August 5-14 could help Illinois families save $50 million.
Beginning August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent. The 10-day sales tax holiday is expected to save Illinoisans $50 million on school supplies.
Qualifying clothing and footwear include school uniforms, coats, sneakers, rainwear, and winter gear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies like book bags, calculators, and other items used by students for studying are not subject to the $125 threshold.
State Fair:
Illinois State Fair – celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture – kicks off its 11-day run in Springfield on August 11.
The Illinois State Fair features world renowned concert artists, food, carnival rides, livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, contests, educational displays, free entertainment, harness racing, auto racing and much more.
Scheduled for August 11-21, this year’s Fair has the theme of “Grow With Us.”