Senator Duckworth comments on new environmental regulations

WASHINGTON — Following the announcement of the White House Council on Environmental Quality’s National Environmental Policy Act Phase 1 regulation, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth issued this statement:
“Today’s announcement from the Biden administration is an important development that will help restore the integrity of NEPA in a fair and balanced way, while increasing efficiencies across agencies and protecting our communities that have been ignored for too long.
As the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and my Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act continue making transformative investments to rebuild our roads and bridges, clean up our water and create good-paying local jobs across the country, we must make sure that voices from communities most at risk are involved in the decision-making process.
As co-chair of the Environmental Justice Caucus, I look forward to continuing this work with my colleagues and the Biden administration.”
Senator Duckworth has long been an advocate for environmental justice. Her bipartisan “Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act” is working to rebuild the nation’s crumbling water infrastructure.
In addition, Duckworth introduced the “Environmental Justice for All Act” to help accomplish health equity and climate justice in underserved communities.