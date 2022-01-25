Rockford lawmakers propose new way to remove elected officials for certain crimes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of area lawmakers have filed legislation to give local governments more power when dealing with elected officials who have been charged with crimes related to their elected position.
Rockford Senator Dave Syverson (R) filed Senate Bill 3460 last week. Democratic lawmaker Steve Stadelman, of Rockford, is a chief co-sponsor of the bill.
The legislation was created following Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz being charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery and official misconduct, according to a press release from Sen. Syverson's office. Hintz, who agreed to be placed on administrative leave last September, faces a total of 49 charges.
Under the new legislation, a county board would be able to force an elected official who has been charged with a crime related to their elected position to go on administrative leave. Currently, the elected official must agree to be placed on administrative leave.
In order for this to happen, the county board must have a 3/5 vote to place the elected official on administrative leave. From there, it then goes to the to the local state's attorney's office. If it gets approved from there, it then goes to the circuit court.
