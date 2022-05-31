Pritzker announces more than $50 million in grants for infrastructure projects

CHICAGO (WREX) — More than $50 million in state grants are going to funding major infrastructure projects throughout the state, including in the Rockford area.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois, including the Rockford area.
The funding is coming from the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure (RIPI) Capital Program, a key priority outlined in the 5-year economic plan that Gov. Pritzker calls a blueprint to create economic growth.
"Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there," Gov. Pritzker says. "Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier. Rebuild Illinois proudly dedicates more than $3.3 billion to exactly that: renewing local roads, rebuilding sidewalks, and investing in the hubs of community life."
The projects, funded by capital grants, includes more than $700,000 going to a facade facelift for the Coronado Performing Arts Center. State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) says the work will preserve and repair the face of the city landmark.
"The restoration of the Coronado was an early catalyst in the revival of downtown Rockford that has occurred over the last two decades and that is essential to our economic growth as a region," Stadelman says. "Public affection for the Coronado drove its successful rebirth at the turn of the 21st century, and I believe strongly in protecting that investment."
Here's a breakdown of the local projects that will be receiving state funding:
- Loves Park: Water main extension ($1,480,730)
- Rock Falls: Roadway reconstruction ($2,000,000)
- Rockford: Restoration of the Coronado Performing Arts Center facade ($720,265)
- Stephenson County: Road reconstruction ($1,250,000)
The projects also include road and bridge repairs and capital upgrades for utilities, water treatment, and sewer systems. The grants range from $343,000 to $2 million in funding, with an average grant award of nearly $1.5 million.