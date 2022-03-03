New bill would remove name, likeness of Michael Madigan from state properties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A Rockford-area lawmaker wants to remove former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan's name and likeness from the Capitol building.
Rep. Andrew Chesney filed HB 5718 Thursday.
If passed, the state would be required to remove Madigan's name and likeness from all state properties, including the Illinois Capitol.
“If Democrats are serious about ridding the state of corruption then they will support efforts to remove the honors typically reserved for those who we revere, not those who perpetuated the corruption,” said Rep. Chesney.
Madigan was charged with 22 federal counts of racketeering and bribery on Wednesday.
Charging documents unsealed Wednesday accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.
Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats. Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history.