Local representatives react to ongoing vote for the next Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON (WREX) — As the stalemate between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, local representatives are reacting to the historic votes on the House floor.
On Thursday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failed to reach a majority on the 11th vote for Speaker of the House, the most ballots conducted in a single speakership election since before the American Civil War.
In Washington, local representatives are reacting to the deadlocked vote, keeping the House from moving on to swearing in new members and voting on rules for the new Congress.
Rep. Darin LaHood (R-16th District) is the only Republican member representing the Stateline. In a statement issued to 13 WREX, LaHood says he will continue his support for Kevin McCarthy.
"I believe he deserves the opportunity to lead our Republican majority. No one has worked harder to support Republicans and put us in the majority than Kevin McCarthy. Republicans should unify around McCarthy so we can address the issues voters sent us to Washington to fix, including reducing inflation, securing the border, and return American energy independence."
Among the newest members of Congress is Rep.-Elect Eric Sorensen (D-17th District), who has not been able to be sworn in as a member of Congress as the Speaker vote continues. Sorensen tells 13 WREX:
"I’m excited to get to work for our communities in central & northwest Illinois. I am ready to get to work to solve the problems that face the people in our district. The work of the people's House is to represent all constituents and I’m ready to continue being their trusted voice."
Parts of Boone County, including Belvidere, are represented by Rep. Bill Foster (D-11th District), who now represents the area after new boundaries went into effect after the 2020 Census. Foster released the following statement to 13 WREX on Thursday:
"The Republican conference's dysfunction has created a dangerous situation that could leave our government paralyzed. The American people deserve a functioning Congress. House Democrats are united and ready to get to work on behalf of the constituents who sent us here."
Both Sorensen and Foster have voted for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on all ballots, joining all other 210 Democratic members of the House.
The House voted to adjourn late Thursday night, meaning the 12th ballot for Speaker can be conducted as soon as Friday morning.