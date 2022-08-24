Local lawmakers react to Biden's announcement about student debt relief

ROCKFORD (WREX) — President Biden announced the cancellation of some student debt for millions of Americans Wednesday, causing lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to react to the election-year announcement.
The President says up to $10,000 of debt will be canceled for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year or families earning less than $250,000. In addition, those who received Pell Grants, given to those with the most financial need, will have up to $10,000 more taken off of their debt.
Pres. Biden also said the pause on federal student loan payments has been extended through the end of this year.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who also serves as Majority Whip, reacted to the President's announcement, calling it a win for many facing mounting debt.
"Tens of millions of Americans are plagued by student loan debt in pursuit of a quality education. Today’s announcement by President Biden is a crucial step to enable low- and middle-income borrowers—especially communities of color—to eliminate their debt so they can buy a home, start a business, save for emergencies, and fully participate in our economy. President Biden and Congressional Democrats are delivering on our promises and focused on lifting up working families and the economy."
Outgoing Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17th) also tweeted in response to Biden's announcement, praising the President for following up on a "campaign promise."
"Millions of Americans can't afford to buy a house, start a business or save for retirement. That's why I'm proud that [Pres. Biden] delivered on his campaign promise of providing student debt relief for the middle class and working families."
On the other side of the aisle, local Republican lawmakers are pushing back against the President's announcement.
Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL 18th), who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, called the President's announcement a "slap in the face."
"In the middle of an economic crisis, Biden wants those hit hardest by inflation to bailout millions in student loans. It's a slap in the face to those who sacrificed to save for college, worked to pay off loans, volunteered to serve, or chose a different career to avoid debt. The President has no authority to do this and it is nothing more than a wealth transfer from middle-class workers that will increase inflation and harm our economy."
Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI 1st), who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, also said he does not approve of the President's move, calling it "unfair" and "reckless."
"President Biden is using the Covid 'national emergency' as his authority to continue reckless spending. His plan to shift the burden of college debt to all taxpayers accelerates inflation and does nothing to address the underlying issue of rising tuition costs."
According to the Biden administration, current students are only eligible for relief if their loans were originated before July 1 of this year.
Administration officials say the Dept. of Education will release information in coming weeks about how those eligible can sign up for relief.