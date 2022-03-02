Illinois lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union address

ROCKFORD (WREX) — President Biden gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.
The president vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”
Illinois lawmakers reacted to the address, with Republican Adam Kinzinger saying the address was a time for the country to come together.
"The current state of our union is fractured. But we can and must find a way to heal.
Right now, we are divided, disgruntled, and oversaturated by negativity. Well before the President’s speech began, headlines were flooding our newsfeeds saying it was doomed and muddled by crises, while politicians—both Republicans AND Democrats—lined up to announce their own speeches to oppose the President’s. And this was all before he even got started, all before they heard what he had to say. That’s where we are right now in our political discourse. We don’t listen to each other. We don’t even pretend, try or plan to—we talk over one another, eager to knock the other side down and get the applause we crave and accolades from those like-minded.
How did we get here?
This is not the ‘Address to Congress’ that our forefathers envisioned, certainly not the political theatre it has become. For the sake of our country, we need to find a better path forward. Now more than ever, this is the time to turn things around.
Yes, our economy needs momentum after the devastation of the pandemic. We need to incentivize companies to bring manufacturing home and put ourselves on stronger footing to compete globally. The vulnerabilities exposed over the last two years led us to pass the COMPETES Act, and now, we need to reconcile our legislative differences with the Senate to firmly build up and secure our domestic supply chains.
Yes, our democracy was attacked just 14 months ago by insurrectionists, but we’re still standing. We’re still here, gathering in this great institution, actively engaged in our self-governance, committed to this grand experiment of our democracy. But its survival depends on us—every single one of us.
Watching our friends in Ukraine fight tooth and nail for their sovereignty should inspire and motivate us to protect and preserve our freedoms. To do that, we have to turn away from those who push the Big Lie and erode the integrity of our elections. We need to elevate the truth-tellers and elect principled leaders who will work to find proven solutions for the problems we face.
Tonight, the President shared his vision to grow the economy. And while I have disagreements and believe more can—and must—be done to strengthen our national and economic security, I’m not going to take cheap shots to attack him. Not tonight. This moment is bigger than politics; it’s not about being right or wrong, liberal or conservative—this is about the good of the country and the world around us.
We must show the global community that we stand with our allies against barbaric autocrats who commit heinous war crimes. We must show our children that putting the interests of the country first is far more important than trying to appease a political party or leader. We must show ourselves that in these divided times, we can and will rise together for our American values—the ones that our Founding Fathers fought to establish, the ones our servicemen and women sacrificed to defend, and the ones that make us the greatest nation on Earth.
As we reflect on the current state of our union, let’s remember who we are: that shining city on a hill, a beacon of hope for freedom-seekers around the world.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth issued the following statement:
“From Ukraine to this evolving pandemic, we face unique challenges at this moment, but President Biden reminded us tonight that there is nothing the American people can’t overcome. Thanks to the resolve, shared sacrifice and hard work of our people—and with the help of Democratic policies that put checks in pockets, kept small businesses from shuttering and are creating historic levels of new jobs, rebuilding roads and making sure our children’s water is safe—we’re turning a corner as a nation and moving in the right direction for working families.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin issued the following statement:
“The American people have endured incredible hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When President Biden took office, he pledged to get shots in arms, people back to work and school, and our economy back on track. Thanks to his leadership with both the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, millions of people are vaccinated and we’re making a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure."