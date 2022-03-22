House puts permanent daylight saving time on backburner - for now

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Members of the United States House do not plan on tackling a new bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the near future.
Last week, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 623, known as the Sunshine Protection Act. If passed by the House and signed into law by President Biden, we'd move our clocks forward in the spring of 2023 and then not move them again.
Despite having bipartisan support in the House, it's unclear when lawmakers will discuss the legislation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), of California, told The Hill she supports the bill but didn't say when the House will discuss it.
“We didn’t realize they were acting so quickly and dispositively of it,” Pelosi told The Hill. “I, myself, support making daylight saving time permanent. I think it’s not going to be much of an issue for us. But we have to socialize it in our caucus, and our Congress, not just the caucus.”
Pelosi cited other work on the situation in Ukraine as potentially taking precedence over any move to make daylight saving time permanent, according to The Hill.
The publication also reported that House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said that lawmakers are “focused on Ukraine,” and that “other things have been more front and center” when asked about the bill.
It’s also unclear what the Biden administration’s stance on the issue is. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the bill during her briefing following the vote last week, and she said the administration hasn’t formulated its position.
“I have seen those reports,” she said. “I don’t have a specific position from the administration at this point in time.”
Daylight saving time was established as a national standard in the 1960s after Congress passed the Uniform Time Act.
The only two states that fully don't observe daylight saving time, Arizona and Hawaii, will not be required to join the rest of the country in adopting year-round daylight saving time.