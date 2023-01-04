House adjourns again without electing a speaker with McCarthy's bid in peril

Weather Alert

...Potential for Slick Travel in Spots Through this Evening... Light precipitation is expected through this evening, with light snow or flurries mixed with freezing drizzle. With air temperatures already down in the 32-33 degree range near and west of the Fox River Valley and expected to slowly fall, any freezing drizzle could cause icy spots on some roads after sunset. In addition, patchy black ice may develop. The roads most susceptible to slick travel will likely be bridges, overpasses, or less heavily traveled roads. However, recent rain may have washed away prior road treatments even on some interstates and state roads. If you will be driving through tonight, leave extra travel time and check road conditions. When driving, be alert for possible icy spots on roads, and slow down and increase following distance if you do encounter slick conditions.