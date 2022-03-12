Gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin makes a campaign stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the candidates campaigning to lead the state of Illinois made a visit to the Stateline Saturday.
Republican Richard Irvin made a campaign stop Saturday at Woodfire Pizza in Rockford.
The Aurora Mayor is running in a crowded Republican primary, but he says his time leading the state's second-largest city is why he stands out above the others.
As the Stateline, along with the country, sees continued increases in gas prices, Irvin says he will focus on the state's gas tax if he is elected Governor, saying leadership is about making a difference.
"J.B. Pritzker hasn't done that. He's made the lives of our constituents and our residents much harder by raising the gas tax, by raising many taxes, by trying to impose the largest tax hike in the history of our state on every resident of our state," Irvin says. "We're going to do the exact opposite of that."
13 News asked Irvin about what he would do for improvements and additions to rail service in the Stateline, but he did not give a specific answer.
Illinois' primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 28.