Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois. Some of which will be coming to help the Stateline.
This funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure (RIPI) Capital Program, part of Governor Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program, Rebuild Illinois, and a key priority outlined in Illinois’ 5-year economic plan, a blueprint to create economic growth.
RIPI is one of several infrastructure programs created by the state to provide investment in aging infrastructure, as well as job opportunities for communities. In total, the Rebuild Illinois capital plan will be providing at least $3.3 billion in grants and programs for locals and businesses around the state.
“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Investing in our state’s infrastructure through Rebuild Illinois is also an investment in communities so they can live, work, and be well,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“In helping localities address their aging infrastructure needs, this program supports local economies by creating good paying construction jobs and improving the roads, bridges, and other public works that are critical to quality of life across our great state.” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia.
The projects, which are funded by capital grants, include replacement of a wooden water tower, a façade facelift for the Coronado Performing Arts Center, and ADA accessibility upgrades. It also includes road and bridge repairs, and capital upgrades for utilities, water treatment, and sewer systems. The grants range from $343,000 to $2 million in funding, with an average grant award of nearly $1.5 million.
Projects that are being impacted in the Stateline:
- Loves Park: water main extension ($1,480,730)
- Rockford: Restoration of the Coronado Performing Arts Center façade ($720,265 )
- Stephenson County: Road reconstruction ($1,250,000)