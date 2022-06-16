Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Illinois June 25

MENDON, Ill. (WREX) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be visiting Illinois just days before primary elections this month.
The former President confirmed Thursday that he will be holding a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds near Quincy on Saturday, June 25.
The rally will be in support of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, who is competing in the Republican Primary against 13th District Rep. Rodney Davis after redistricting put them in the new 15th District.
As scheduled, the rally would take place three days before voters go to the polls in the Illinois Primary on Tuesday, June 28th.
Secret Service agents are expected to survey the grounds on Monday.