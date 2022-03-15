 Skip to main content
Federal bill making daylight saving time permanent clears Senate

By Andrew Carrigan

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Daylight saving time may be permanent starting in 2023.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 623, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, on Tuesday. If passed in the House and signed by President Joe Biden, we'd stop switching the clocks back and forth in March and November.

If President Biden signs the act, once we spring forward in March of 2023, the time would then be permanent. 

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states who do not observe DST. 

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, 2022. 

