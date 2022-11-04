Decision 2022 Preview: Illinois' 17th Congressional District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Rep. Cheri Bustos is retiring from the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of her current term, leaving the competitive 17th District in Illinois open.
The race to succeed Bustos has been contentious between Esther Joy King (R) and Eric Sorensen (D), with the contest gaining statewide and national attention as the battle for control of the House heats up.
We asked the candidates why they are running to represent Northwestern Illinois in the House of Representatives, what their biggest focus would be if they are elected, how they will combat inflation, what their stance on abortion is, and what separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
King: "When I'm talking with Democrats, Independents, Republicans, everybody is pretty frustrated about the direction of our country right now. We know we deserve better from Washington, D.C. We deserve a government that serves us. The frustration with the Biden administration and Democrats, saying we want a voice that speaks for us is really what this is all about."
Sorensen: "For two decades, I was the weatherman on TV in this district. I spent 22 years of my life, telling the truth to my community and then informing people and educating my community. It all took place right here. Now, I want to fight for our community. For me, being a meteorologist, it was more about serving the people than it was about making the general manager happy with me. I don't feel like I worked for the TV station. It was the people in Winnebago, Pecatonica, Freeport and Rockford that depended on me. Going through a pandemic and wondering, why aren't our elected leaders speaking about what's going on? Now, we have a chance to elect a leader that we already know and we already trust. Someone right here that my hometown will be able to elect, because this is our home."
What is one big thing you want to accomplish in Washington?
King: "In talking with people right now, people are hurting from cost of living going up. Right now, the average family, it's costing them more than $6,000 this year, with no end in sight. We've got to help get our economy back on track. That's top of mind for families right now. I just talked to a grandmother. She's supporting her son, who has six kids, and their grocery bill has gone up over $600. They can't feed their kids right now. That's really serious for families across our part of the state. So, getting our economy back on track is a top priority."
Sorensen: "First things first, it's what I hear from voters here. We have to lower costs. We have to do everything in our federal government to lower costs. One of the most inflated costs that we pay is prescription drugs. We have to cap the price of insulin. We have to let Medicare negotiate the price that prescription drugs are paid for by Medicare. In Congress, I believe that we need to advocate for more transparency to bring these costs down. Meanwhile, my opponent [Esther Joy King], she's taking money from Big Pharma. I'm working for Tyler. Tyler's a Rockford resident, who came up to me early in the campaign. He said, Eric, can you help me, I pay more for my asthma medicine than I pay for my rent. I said, I can't do anything as a candidate, but I'll do everything that I can as your congressperson. Now, Tyler is out knocking on doors for our campaign. He is one of the hardest workers that we have in Rockford. I'll be working for him."
What are your views on the Safe-T Act?
King: "With everything going on in our state, community safety is top of mind for so many voters. When knocking on doors, especially in this part of the state, I just learned Rockford is the 17th most dangerous city in the United States of America. Families are super concerned with the Safe-T Act. We have to support our law enforcement. I'm honored to have the endorsement of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police. 34,000 police officers across the state of Illinois came together and their board unanimously voted to support my campaign. It's because community safety is such an important issue for people in Illinois right now."
Sorensen: "Right across the street from our office is the East Moline Police Department. This weekend, an officer was assaulted in the line of duty and is in critical condition. I stand with Officer Lynn's family and his colleagues in law enforcement that keep our families safe. From rising crime to an increasing mental health crisis that we have, our local police have been pushed to do more with fewer resources. In Congress, I will continue to advocate for legislation like the Invest to Protect Act that will help ensure that smaller law enforcement agencies have the necessary equipment and resources to keep our community safe. We need federal funding that will make that happen. I'm going to do that."
What do you believe are the next steps to take after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade?
King: "With the Dobbs decision returning that very important personal issue to the states, I believe it's going to be an ongoing conversation. People's voices are more important in the conversation now here as a state issue. We'll continue to have that conversation at the state level."
Sorensen: "I believe strongly in a woman's right to choose. Reproductive care is health care. As the next Congressperson here in Illinois 17, I will work to codify Roe and defend a woman's right to access reproductive care. Here is where the contrast is most significant, because my opponent calls herself unapologetically pro-life and, make no mistake, women's rights to choose are under attack. I've had many conversations with voters in this district and they know how extreme my opponent's position is. I know, because I've lived here nearly my entire life. We push back against extremism here in Northern Illinois. We need to send a message that we stand with women, because women's rights are all of our rights. What I want to be able to think about is 20 or 30 years from now, when our kids or our grandkids are asking us what happened, what did you do in 2022 when rights were started to be taken away, we need to be able to say to them we voted, we stood up for our rights, we fought for our rights. That's the biggest contrast between myself and my opponent."