Decision 2022 Preview: Illinois' 16th Congressional District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger is retiring at the end of the current Congress, meaning the 16th Congressional District will see a new face representing them in Congress.
Rep. Darin LaHood (R), designated the incumbent in this seat after redistricting, and Elizabeth Haderlein (D) are facing off to become the new Congressperson for most of northern Illinois.
We asked the candidates why they are running to represent parts of northern and central Illinois in Congress, what their priorities would be in their two-year term, how they would fight rising inflation, if they would push abortion legislation through Congress, what their stance on the Illinois SAFE-T Act is, and what separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
LaHood: "I have a record of the last seven years being a member of Congress representing the 18th Congressional District, which was central Illinois. I'm proud of my record, representing conservative values of folks in Illinois. People that work hard, people that play by the rules, people that have strong faith in God. Also, representing their values on fiscal responsibility, on fighting crime, on standing up against cancel culture and woke-ism, and standing up for a strong national security. That's been my record in Congress. I'm proud of that. I'm working to earn the trust of the voters on doing that. That's why I'm running again. I would also say people are frustrated in this country. Whether it's inflation, whether it's high crime, whether it's the lawlessness on the border, what's happening with canceled culture and woke-ism, people want change. I don't say this lightly. This is the most important election in my lifetime. The Democrats have had the House, the Senate and the White House, and driven much of the country into the ground. It's time to change that. That's why I'm running for re-election."
Haderlein: "When I voted on June 28, in the primary, I noticed that there was no Democrat on the ballot in the 16th Congressional District. I thought that was a mistake. I feel pretty strongly that there should be two choices on the ballot for any race. I did some checking to see if the Democratic Party was going to slate somebody to run and they weren't. So I said, is there a process? How can I get slated? Because, I think it's important that people have a choice. And by August 1, I was on the ballot."
Rep. LaHood, what is the biggest think you accomplished in your latest term in the House?
LaHood: "It was trying to stop a lot of the nonsense going on. That was a big part of it. I'll say, in a positive way, some of the stuff that we did early on to try to get through the pandemic, to help our small businesses because of the draconian measures that Gov. Pritzker put everybody through. Helping those through PPP loans was a big part of that. Then again, trying to stop some of the nonsense the Democrats were doing. I'm also proud to support our military and intelligence services. They're a big part of allowing us to live in the greatest country in the world, supporting our veterans. I have been very instrumental in a number of those things and I'm proud of my record doing that."
What is the biggest thing you want to do in Congress in the next two years?
LaHood: "We have to get back to energy independence. Two years ago, we were a net exporter of oil out of this country. Gas was at $2 a gallon. We had the Biden administration come in and go to the Green New Deal and double down on wind and solar and all these other things. It's caused people to now have to pay $5 a gallon. Their energy bills have gone up on their on their home electricity. It costs more now to buy everything. We have to change that. First of all, quit spending money, we spent $8 trillion in the last two years. We have to quit doing that. Secondly, let's get back to energy independence. We have 200 years left of oil in this country. Let's produce it in a safe, environmentally friendly way. We can do that. We need new policy to do that. That will be my priority."
Haderlein: "The more time I've been in this race, the more I've realized that my first priority would be voting rights. I think we need some national standard for access to voting. Voting standards and registration. It doesn't need to be national elections. But, we need national standards, because it really concerns me, as somebody who takes the right to vote very seriously and has voted in every election I could, as long as I can remember. To see different states and different jurisdictions making it harder for people to vote or making it more convoluted for people to get registered to vote. I think there needs to be standards, because, to me, that is one of the most important fundamental values and rights and responsibilities that we have as Americans is the right to vote."
What are steps you will take to tackle inflation at a federal level?
LaHood: "Part of why we have inflation is the federal government spent too much money. We've spent over $8.5 trillion over the last two years here. So quit spending the money is number one. Number two, getting back to energy independence. Remember, energy goes into manufacturing, it goes into producing food, it goes into products we produce for our farmers. It's caused everything to go up. Get back to energy independence so we're not relying on the Venezuelans. We're not relying on our adversaries like Iran around the world. That will be another thing to bring down inflation. Those are the two biggest things that I've helped to do. Those are policies that I'll continue to support."
Haderlein: "I feel it's important to point out that and remind people that inflation is a global issue. It's not specific to Illinois or to the United States. It's happening across the world. It's happening because you have the coincidence of COVID, supply chain issues, and then a war with Ukraine and Russia. You've got these global forces at play that have all come together and have driven up prices and have caused issues with the with oil supplies and all of that. It's a global issue. Second of all, it's not like past inflation situations for us, because there's really high employment rates. Usually, in a more inflationary setting, you don't have such a strong job market. For employers, it's not a good job market. For people who are looking for jobs or people who are want to change jobs, it's a great market, because there's a lot of spots available. Normally, you don't have that. You don't normally have a really hot housing market, where prices are up and demand, it's slowed a little bit, but it's still pretty good for housing. It concerns me that we seem to be going pretty aggressively with raising interest rates because it's going to take a while for those effects to settle out, but that has the risk of driving up unemployment, because businesses then have to start laying people off and also continuing to make housing expensive, because it's driving up interest rates so people can't afford that mortgage. In terms of federal policy, I think we need to give things some time to settle down. Longer term, in terms of inflation and the economy, I really think things like the CHIPS Act, which is motivating and incentivizing businesses to increase chip production domestically. Things like that need to happen more, because that's really going to help us with supply chain issues, not just now, but in the future. It's going to help head off these kinds of situations down the road."
Can you clarify your stance on abortion? Will you look to push legislation which represents your beliefs through the Congress?
LaHood: "I'm proudly pro-life. I've had that record being in the state Senate and in Congress for the last seven years. I believe in the sanctity of life. I'm a strong practicing Catholic. I've got three boys on my own with my wife. it means a lot to me. I support the pro-life position of banning abortion and agree with the Dobbs decision. I also know it goes back to the states. States will have to dictate what they want to do. The federal government shouldn't be doing everything. This is an issue where states rights should matter, even though I don't like what Illinois does here. I hope we can change that law in Illinois here. But, I'm strongly pro-life and will continue to push for pro-life measures at the federal level."
Haderlein: "The Dobbs decision is one of the reasons that I decided to run. I was really, as a woman, I'm 59 years old, so my whole adult life, Roe has been the law of the land and abortion has been safe and legal in the United States. To see us go backwards almost 50 years just with one vote, to me as a woman, is very upsetting. One of the things that I've experienced on the campaign trail is several women have confided in me about their personal stories from growing up before Roe. It's horrific. I'd read the stories. I'd read articles about that in the past, but actually talking to women who had personal stories of what they went through with an unplanned pregnancy prior to abortion being safe and legal, is horrific. The idea that we're going to go backwards to that is really upsetting to me. What I'd like to see, if I'm in Congress, it's like with voting rights. I think the federal government needs to set some federal standards. I don't know exactly what that would look like, but there needs to be a federal standard. It can't be one state versus another, where you've got people coming to Illinois, because they have that right. You have the Senator in Wisconsin telling women if you don't like it, that you can't have an abortion here, then move. To me, it's a matter of equal protection, which is something that I take very seriously and I think the Congress and the Federal Government should take very seriously is to make sure that there are certain rights that are applicable to everybody in the country, regardless of race, gender, where they live, and what their income is."
Do you believe the SAFE-T Act should stay as is or should it be changed or repealed entirely?
LaHood: "I think it's terrible for the state of Illinois as somebody that lives here. I'm a fourth generation Illinoisan. I've never seen it so bad here when it comes to the morale of police officers. I spent 10 years as a state and federal prosecutor. I know what it means to have good law enforcement that's supported. We're not having this right now. the SAFE-T Act or what I call purging people out of prison. That's what it's doing. It would be the most radical anti-police bill passed into law in the history of the country. What we need to do is support our police. At the federal level, I have a bill that I've sponsored that would hire 100,000 police officers across the country. We should be supporting our police and not defunding them. Secondly, we need to support good prosecutors that have the tools they need to put people in prison where they belong. The SAFE-T Act is going to allow way too many people out of prison. It's going to be unsafe for our families, for our communities, whether they're small, rural, or large cities. I'm going to do everything I can at the federal level to continue to support law enforcement, good prosecutors, and make sure that we provide the safety mechanisms to keep people safe in their communities."
Haderlein: "As I've been canvassing, public safety and crime are the top issues that people bring up if they have any issue at all. They want to know what I'm going to do to strengthen our police departments. It's different trying to address that at the federal level than at the local level, but one of the things that I'm really encouraged about, just from my experience on the Harvard City Council, which I've been on for three years, with our local police department, is we've recently started participating in a police social worker program. It's great, because by having somebody with social working skills, but trained with how to use that in a police setting working with your your police officers. It really helps them focus on the types of cases, the types of issues that they're specifically trained for, and has somebody with social work skills to work with people, because in a lot of settings, it's domestic disputes, not necessarily something that's a crime, or its neighbor disputes, or it's mental illness. It's not something that you need to arrest somebody. Coming in with just the police force, they're trained to look at what's the crime here. Oftentimes, the issues that they're being called on call for somebody who just needs to have a conversation with people and needs to intervene that way. Having that kind of expertise, working with our police departments, I'm really encouraged by what I'm seeing. What I'm hearing from our police department in Harvard, they feel really good about the program. It's helping them do their jobs better and provide a better service to the community. That's how I look at community safety is just diversifying, having more tools in the toolbox for working with our communities."
What is the biggest thing that separates you from your opponent?
LaHood: "I have a track record of serving in Congress representing the conservative values of our farmers, working families, and small businesses. I'm going to continue to look out for those folks. I come back every single weekend from Washington, D.C. I'm proud of my conservative voting record. When it comes to supporting law enforcement, standing up for the fiscal responsibility of the taxpayers that work hard every single day, standing up for our farmers when it comes to trade issues, when it comes to supporting ethanol a number of those issues. That's my record and if I'm fortunate enough to earn the trust for the voters, I look forward to continuing to do that in Washington, D.C."
Haderlein: "I think we're pretty much opposite on every major issue. He voted 92.5% of the time with the former president [Trump] and was initially questioning whether the 2020 election was fair. He ultimately did vote to certify. I believe in equal protection. I believe in improving people's access to voting and improving women's rights, having affordable prescription drugs, reducing our costs for health care, and supporting unions. Those are all of my values. I don't think there's a lot that we have in common. For instance, I've been endorsed by the NOW (National Organization for Women) and the UAW (United Auto Workers) and have been certified by the Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety Group. He wouldn't receive any recognition for many of them."