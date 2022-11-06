Decision 2022 Preview: Illinois' 11th Congressional District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Some in the Stateline will have a new representative in the U.S. House of Representatives after redistricting dramatically changed the boundaries of House districts across the state after the 2020 Census.
The 11th Congressional District, which used to only surround the Aurora, Naperville, and Joliet areas, now stretches north to include much of southern Boone County, including the city of Belvidere.
The district is represented by Rep. Bill Foster (D), who has served in Congress since 2008. Catalina Lauf (R) is looking to flip the seat which has been in Democratic hands since Foster won the district in 2012.
We asked the candidates why they are running for Congress, the biggest thing they want to do in the next Congress, how they will work to represent Boone County in the House, how they will tackle inflation, their stance on abortion, their position on the Safe-T Act in Illinois, and what separates themselves from their opponent.
Why are you running?
Foster: "I'm a scientist and businessman. As a scientist, I worked for 25 years at Fermi National Accelerator Lab, one of the greatest labs in the country. I have received multiple national awards for my work at that laboratory. But, I'm also a businessman. When I was 19, I started a company that now manufactures most of the theater lighting equipment in the United States. That company today that we started with $500 from my parents now provides over 1,000 jobs and we've kept those jobs in the Midwest. So, in a situation where getting the supply chains and particularly the manufacturing supply chains, back in the United States and back in Illinois, I think it's useful to have someone who has actually succeeded at that for more than 40 years. Another main focus of mine has been to get the high tech educated workforce that we need. That, in the long run, our survival as the world's leading economy depends on having the next generation and trained in the STEM skills. This is something as a scientist I feel very strongly about and also a businessman who understands the tremendous productivity gains from high technology. That is the way to bring the manufacturing supply chain back to Illinois and into the United States. It's one where Illinois, if we play our cards right, has a tremendous opportunity to lead the world."
Lauf: "My mother came here from Latin America. She worked three jobs, learning English at night. She fled corruption, poverty and war to find freedom and opportunity here in the United States. My dad was a small business owner, entrepreneur, and they really taught me the values of hard work. To love this country unapologetically. To really appreciate the free enterprise system and the liberties that we have. I see those under attack today. You have the far leftist movement, the progressives, Bill Foster, my opponent, included, voting on policies that are destroying the American dream. They're destroying our economy. They're destroying what were once sleepy towns. The crime rates are going through the roof, we have no longer safety and security here."
What is the biggest thing you want to accomplish in the next Congress?
Foster: "It's just making sure that this money is spent in an effective way. So that, when we look back five or 10 years from now, we're going to see the supply chain in the United States and that it's much more self-contained than it is right now."
Lauf: "Getting our economy back on track and fighting for pro-growth economic policies. What's happening right now, in terms of inflation and even gas prices, is the amount of regulation and the lack of help. We have too much government involved in our businesses. Taxes are too high, too much regulation, any way that we can help bring more innovation and allow our businesses to thrive and also allow the American workforce to thrive is where I really want to focus on getting our economy back on track."
How will you work to represent Belvidere and Boone County?
Foster: "My number one priority for the Rockford and Belvidere area will be to do everything we can to preserve the Chrysler assembly plant. I've been talking already, even though I'm not officially representing there, I've talked with the mayor about the importance of this. This is a battle that I fought and won for Joliet, which is area I currently represent but will not under the new map. When I was representing Joliet, I fought to locate an electric bus manufacturing plant there. A Canadian firm was coming in and we were fighting against Michigan, against Ohio, against Texas and against Georgia to be a location of that plant. And, with about a million zooms, we got it located in Joliet. I was able to do that along with the Governor's team, because we could talk the language of business and successful business where we could explain to them the advantages of the skilled workforce and the tremendous logistics that are present in the area throughout the Chicago metro region. That is a card that should be aggressively played by Belvidere and the Rockford area as well as the entire Chicago metro region that I'm running represent."
Lauf: "I would be so honored to represent Belvidere. I grew up just down the street in McHenry County. One of the main issues that I see with a lot of politicians is that they come from the more suburban areas, closer to Cook County. A lot of our voices, especially personally being out in McHenry County, but even also out in Boone, our voices are lost. We should we should be represented by somebody who understand the entire district and not just cater to one certain area of the district. Once we get elected, we represent all voices. I want to make sure that those in Boone County know that they will have somebody who is present, who grew up right down the street. Your voices will matter. They should not be drowned out the closer to Cook County as we get. Bill Foster is somebody who's completely out of touch with who we are in the northern part. We need to make sure that we have fighters who understand the business area, the agricultural areas, all parts of the district and who's really going to be a servant leader. I'm committed to being present and being a part of a new wave of representation of people who really care about their communities. I'm really excited and look forward to hopefully representing the people in Belvidere and Boone County and all the counties here in this district."
Rep. Foster, what is the biggest thing that you accomplished in your previous two-year term?
Foster: "Finally passing the infrastructure bill that Democrats and Republicans have campaigned on for the last 10 years. We will finally be fixing the roads, the bridges, the airports of our country that have gone from being the envy of the world to kind of an international disgrace. That is being fixed. I'm also very proud of the CHIPS and Science Act, because that is something I was very involved in. It is something that designed to bring the high tech supply chain back to the United States. Mainly computer chips, but not just computer chips. What we've learned the hard way is you can't build even low tech components like automobiles unless you can also build computer chips. We have to do a better job of keeping the entire supply chain here. As someone who's been wrestling with supply chain issues from the time we started our company, I really feel I have a role to play in making sure that the money that we just voted for to bring those supply chains back on shore gets spent in the intended way and succeeds in its intended purpose."
How will you battle rising inflation in the U.S. Congress?
Foster: "Inflation is a huge problem that we hear about every day and we're doing what can be done to fix it. It's important to understand that inflation is not a U.S. problem, it is a worldwide problem. The countries that did not have the extraordinary assistance that we've provided to families and small businesses as we were coming out of the COVID pandemic, the countries that did not do that have the same inflation we have. What they don't have is our record low unemployment rates. If you're worried about crime, for example, then just think what crime would be like if we had unemployment twice as high as we currently have, which is what would have happened had we listened to Republicans and not provided that assistance to small businesses and to families as we've come out of the pandemic."
Lauf: "Just one of the few causes of inflation is just the amount of money that continues to be printed out. When you have members like Bill Foster who continue to vote on these billion dollar packages. Look at all the amount of foreign aid, the billions of dollars in foreign aid, as people here back home are suffering. That's taxpayer money. We need to rein in our spending. We need to get our economy moving. We need to focus on deregulation, lowering taxes, not to mention when our supply chains were so shut down, because of COVID and the unconstitutional lockdowns. We need to focus on how we're going to get businesses rolling again. How we are going to get the economy moving again. The only way to do that is not only to stop spending, but making sure that we're prioritizing pro-growth economic policies that are helping all of these businesses continue to grow."
Can you clarify your stance on abortion? Will you try to push legislation that backs your beliefs in the next Congress?
Foster: "I believe that Roe v. Wade is and should have remained a matter of settled law. It was a compromise that our country was able to live with for 50 years. Going backwards, as a result of the Supreme Court decision, is a reminder to everyone that while Democrats may control the House and the Senate right now, Pres. Trump still controls the Supreme Court. This is why you're seeing your rights taken away and threatened one-by-one in not only reproductive rights, but the right to privacy and many other important rights. I think it's very important that people understand the only defense against that are strong Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate to protect ourselves from a rogue Supreme Court."
Lauf: "Illinois has its own laws in place and it is left to the states now. I do not see it coming to the federal level at all. So, it is pretty sad to me that the Democrats tried to paint Republicans on a narrative that is completely false. Not to mention the fact that those Illinois state laws are already in place, which I'm running for federal office, not state."
What is your stance on the Safe-T Act in Illinois?
Foster: "I'm running for federal office and this is state legislation. But, I think it's significant that if you look at all of the legislation that Democrats have passed, they provide significant new resources to law enforcement officers, because we have to support our our law enforcement officers and I'm very proud of the additional support that we've provided them. I also think it's significant that we have provided additional assistance to solve the underlying problems of poverty and of drug addiction. One of the most important things that I'm personally very proud of is the additional money that I've gotten for medically assisted treatment for opioid addiction, because this is a scourge that has crushed every community in my district. There are really impressive new treatments as a result of decades of scientific research, where, with the combination of counseling and medically assisted treatment, you bring the probability of curing an addict from about 5%, up, above 50%. We have to provide the resources to deploy that immediately. That's been one of my main priorities and one we've succeeded at."
Lauf: "I believe it should be thrown out as a whole. You look at the provisions, line-by-line, and no matter how much the Democrats want to spin the Safe-T Act, it is so detrimental not only for the safety and security of our communities as a whole, but also the fact that it completely undermines the job of law enforcement. For years upon years now, our law enforcement have been vilified by the left. My opponent has been supported by groups who want to defund the police. That rhetoric really matters. Now, you want to enact policies that continue to undermine their job? It's no wonder we have retirements from the police force up to 200%. Nobody wants to join law enforcement. Crime rates are increasing in what were once our sleepy suburbs. We need to focus on enforcement. We need to back the blue. We need to be strong when it comes to crime. It is not about being a Republican or Democrat. We all want safety and security in our communities. When you have members of Congress like my opponent, Bill Foster, who are backed by groups who want to defund the police, that is an issue. We need strong fighters who are going to support our law enforcement and make sure that they have resources that they need. If these state policies are impacting a district like Illinois 11, I will be committed to ensuring that Illinois 11 is safe and secure. If that means pushing for federal resources to our district, I will do that."
What separates you from your opponent in this race?
Foster: "It's a lifetime of experience as a successful businessman and a scientist who will make sure that facts and logic, rather than bizarre conspiracy theories are what hold the day in our political discourse. If you're a scientist and you stand up and say something that you know is not true, it's a career ending thing. It should be that way in politics as well. I'm very proud of the way I do stand up for data, facts and science. That is the true common ground that we can come together on to make sure that our democracy works as it should."
Lauf: "My opponent has been backed by Mike Madigan and by people who want to defund the police and votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. That is not somebody who is an independent voice, that is somebody who is a lapdog for special interest groups and for his leadership in his own party. We need people who want to fight for the everyday American people here in this district, who want to fight for the kitchen table issues and make sure that our voices and our values are being represented correctly in Washington, not the extremist of one side as Bill Foster has proven in his record. I'm really proud to be somebody who loves this country, supports pro-growth economic policies who wants to lower taxes and focus on deregulation, focus on the crime and safety out here and making sure our communities are safe, but also talk about things that have not been spoken about, like immigration reform. Right now, we have a border crisis that is impacting states like Illinois significantly as well. You have labor, drugs, and sex trafficking through the roof. It impacts even our areas as well. Somebody like Bill Foster is not representing the values here that Illinoisans in the 11th District care about. I know that I will be a fighter and present and would be honored to have your support against an extremist liberal."