Decision 2022 Preview: IL 69th House District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — For the last six terms, Rep. Joe Sosnowski has held the 69th District seat. However, Peter Janko wants to give voters a different option as a democrat.
We asked the candidates why they are running to represent parts of northern Illinois in Springfield what their priorities would be in their two-year term, how they would fight rising inflation, if they would push abortion legislation through Congress, what their stance on the Illinois SAFE-T Act is, and what separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
Sosnowski: Well, we got a lot of challenges in Illinois. So looking forward to continuing to work on improving our economic climate, creating more opportunities for families and trying to turn our state around, you know, we've got a great state here, a lot of opportunities, and with some good decision making, you know, we could start to grow again, have jobs and have people start to move to Illinois again,
Janko: Okay, the reason I'm running is because I've been a community activist since high school. And for me running for office is just another means to get, you know, things done. As a community activist, you're always out there talking to legislators, essentially trying to talk them into doing something for you. This is like the old thing, like cut out the middleman, right? So if you want to get something done, you go to Springfield, and do it yourself.
Rep. Sosnowski, what do you think is the biggest thing you accomplished in your last term?
Sosnowski: You know, unfortunately, being in a super minority, it's a little bit slimmer to look at those victories. But you know, there was opportunities for bipartisan cooperation, I think one of the things that we're most proud of is, again, on a bipartisan basis, we were able to keep the Invest in Kids program, alive and well, helping provide scholarships to low and moderate income families that otherwise wouldn't have been able to. And that's an issue, you know, a program that the governor wanted to get rid of, but again, bipartisan basis, we were able to keep it
What is the biggest thing you want to do if you win this race?
Sosnowski: Well the biggest thing, you know, we need to create opportunity to Illinois, you know, whether it's jobs, housing, education, especially college, you know, we want to have that opportunity for families and children so that they embrace Illinois is a great place to live, great place to stay and a great place to move back to.
Janko: Well, I know the biggest issue in the district is high property taxes, but they've been working on that forever, and whatever. Whatever like committees there are, I'll volunteer to see what I can do. My number one issue is you might have seen it. It's called repealing the sales taxes on food medicine and medical appliances. I think it's essentially wrong. It's a very regressive tax. And I think it's just, I don't know, there's just no reason to tax life's essentials. And I want to see what I can do to get rid of it. You know, it's not a major part of the state budget, I'm sure we can make up the, you know, the money we use, we can shift it to something else.
What are steps you will take to tackle inflation at a state level?
Sosnowski: Yeah, big issue, facing every family in Illinois here, you know, we have got to help out. So whether it's not only freezing gas, price increases or taxes on gas, we need to undo, you know, some of the taxes that we've got there. Those are the things that are affecting families, we can across the board, freeze all of our expenses in the state of Illinois, so that then, you know, that relates back to the property taxpayers. We got to tighten our budget, just as everybody's tightening, there's, and again, we've got to have those policies that encourage jobs, encourage employers to come here and raise all boats.
Janko: Well, one of the things that I think that we can do, and maybe it goes back to repealing the sales tax on food and medicine, is maybe what we can do at the state level is doing excess profits tax. Because part of the what adds to inflation and the prices is that a lot of companies are making record profits. And I think, I think these companies, what they should have done is, you know, when you see that you're making excess profits is you kind of cut back on your prices a little bit, because if you are making excess profits, there's, you know, you can, you can see your, your quarterly reports, right, and you can say, Well, now's the time to lower prices. And if we don't do it, then what we can do is we can take some of the excess profits, and tax them, and kind of put that into programs that help people, you know, maybe give money to some of our clinics, you know, after school programs, you know, maybe some of the things that we pay for right now, you know, poor people is we can like subsidize them a little bit better. So it's a national level, I guess, it's all up to the Fed. There's not much we can do about it. It's cyclical. And, but there are things that we can do. I mean, they're small. You know, it's not like we can lower somebody's grocery bill in half, but every little bit counts.
Can you clarify your stance on abortion? Will you look to push legislation which represents your beliefs?
Sosnowski: Unfortunately, I think there's been hundreds of millions of dollars spent saying that this is the most important issue in Illinois. I'm a pro life legislator. But I can tell you, the average American doesn't agree with what Planned Parenthood is pushing, you know, they want abortion on demand up until birth, they want taxpayers subsidize abortions, and they don't want parents anywhere involved with helping their young daughters, you know, those that's not a moderate position. And so we need to get back to encouraging a culture of life helping folks come alongside them and support them. If Planned Parenthood was really about choice, they would offer opportunities for moms that wanted to keep their babies and if you look at what they do, what they market and where they spend their money, they don't help in that way at all. So that's not real choice.
Janko: Okay, right. Now, as far as my opinion, is one, I was raised Catholic. And I would like to see abortions be rare, but being you know, that we have cases of rape and incest, I believe it's between a woman, her husband and her doctor to decide. I mean, I don't know if any woman that's happy about getting an abortion. I don't think it's anything about that. But I don't think it's the role of government to interfere in people's lives with such a personal matter.
Do you believe the SAFE-T Act should stay as is or should it be changed or repealed entirely?
Sosnowski: Yeah, the act that the majority party in the governor has signed, it needs to be vastly revamped. Anytime you've got 100 out of 102 states attorneys saying, hey, wait a minute, this is problems, you know, we're going to have to release half of our jail population. And then you have almost 60 states attorneys actually filing suit, you know, bipartisan basis, Democrats and Republicans, we've got to go back to the drawing board and say, All right, what, what are the issues here? You know, I'm not necessarily against this idea of getting rid of cash bail. But for those who, you know, commit heinous crimes that are violent or flight risk, we need to be able to keep those folks incarcerated until they go to court. And you know, we just can't be releasing people willy nilly.
Janko: I kind of understand what the Safe-T Act is all about, and there are problems with it, but I've been assured by some of the legislators that those things are being fixed. There's also a lot of misinformation now out there, if not outright lies about it. I think you know, we do have crime problems and certain areas, but I think one of the ways that we can, what we can do about it is in high density neighborhoods, we can put beat cops back out again. I grew up in Chicago, we had beat cops, crime was low. We need after school programs for especially high schoolers and stuff like that. If they're busy doing something, they're not going to go do petty crimes. But anyway, back to the Safe-T Act. One of the positives, I see what the Safe-T Act is, up until now is, let's say you're a big time drug dealer and stuff like that a million dollars, bail is nothing you can buy yourself out of jail, and you flee the country. And it's the cost of doing business. And I think that's one of the big positives, it'll do away with that. On the other side, people just charged with like petty crimes, nonviolent crimes, it's still up to the judge to decide whether they're a flight risk, or whether they're a threat to that community. Because the downside is if we have somebody that can't make bail, because it's excessive, is they can't go to work, they can lose their job. And they can be found innocent in the end, but in the meantime, they've lost their job, not around welfare. And now we have to pay for that, too. So there are problems with it. I believe they're gonna be fixed. But overall, I'm, I feel very good about, you know, what is trying to accomplish.
What is the biggest thing that separates you from your opponent?
Sosnowski: I think the biggest thing is, you know, I'm looking for balance. You know, we need balance in the legislature in order to have good compromise, good ideas, good legislation, you know, passing legislation in the middle of the night, like the SAFE-T Act without police and law enforcement or judicial branch involved as a problem. You know, I'm in favor of term limits. I'm in favor of having those things that bring people together. Another huge thing is redistricting reform. You know, I don't know that my opponent is supportive of any of those things. But those are all things that voters want, especially redistricting overwhelming 90% of all my residents would like to see a fair map where we keep communities together and we don't gerrymander based off just political ideology.
Janko: The biggest thing that separates me from my opponent is that being a community activist, I am out there knocking on doors, I'm out on the streets, I'm at events, I talk to people, I do the different county fairs. I listen to a lot of people and I get a good pulse of what's going on. And what people want. For example, you know, this is this tat, no tax on food, repealing that. It's not entirely my idea where that actually came from, is from knocking on doors, is I had a lot of people say, You know what, that's a good thing that that that the Pritzker administration did, but I think they could have done better by doing a permanent repeal. And I said, I couldn't argue about that, you know, and that came from the voters. And that's what the voters want. And so that's one of the reasons I'm running. And whether I win or lose, is I'm going to keep this effort going. Because once you're a candidate, you get to know all the legislators and I'm going to be knocking on these doors after November. And I said, let's get this done. Let's get this repealed.