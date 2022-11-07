Decision 2022 Preview: IL 68th House District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — The race in Illinois' 68th state House District had the closest margin in the entire state two years ago, with Dave Vella (D) defeating then-incumbent John Cabello by just 240 votes.
This year, Rep. Vella is running for a second term, facing a challenger in Jonathan Ojeda (R).
We asked the candidates why they are running to represent parts of Winnebago and Boone Counties in the Illinois General Assembly, what their biggest goal would be in the next two years in office, if they believe the SAFE-T Act should be modified in any way, what their stance on abortion is, how they will fight rising inflation in the state legislature, and what separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
Vella: "I've gotten some good stuff done. But, I haven't got enough done. The Chrysler plant with Stellantis is still up in the air. I have to keep working on that. I spend most of my time doing that. My experience in the criminal justice system has put me in a good place to really help revamp and fix any issues that we have with the criminal justice system. Also, I feel like I'm just catching my stride in how to bring more jobs and more vocational training back. I've gotten some done in Harlem and RPS 205 and Belvidere. There's a lot more needs to be done to get our kids ready for life after high school."
Ojeda: "I'm running to be a real voice in my area. So the 68th, right now, they're struggling, they can't pay their bills. We have the SAFE-T Act around the corner. A parental rights bill that's taking rights away from the people of Illinois. We have people like Dave Vella looking to ensure that he gets a paycheck above everyone else in my district. That's unimaginable. I deployed in 2020 and got back here to just see that my district is a mess. Illinois is a mess and we need change. I intend to serve my community just like I've served overseas."
Rep. Vella, what is the biggest thing you accomplished in your first term?
Vella: "It revolved around electricity. The REV Act, which I was able to come up with the idea and then get together with Steve Stadelman and the Governor, which made sure that electric vehicles were going to be built. If it kills me, they're gonna be built in the Stellantis plant. Saving the Byron Nuclear Power Plant, that was key. If you look at what's going on below I-80, their energy bills are up almost 75 to 80%. Ours are actually going down, because we were able to keep Byron and keep those jobs."
What is the biggest thing you want to do in the next two years in the Illinois General Assembly?
Vella: "It's twofold. One is that we need more power. If we're going to turn Illinois into the Silicon Valley of electric vehicles, we need more power. The CEJA [Climate and Equitable Jobs Act] bill has made us more green, but I'm a big fan of electric nuclear power. I want to reopen nuclear power and start in what's called modular nukes, which are smaller nuclear power plants. They are safer, can fit into little areas, and really can bring down energy cost. Also, I'm a believer in the pipeline model. For instance, we need police officers. So I'm working with Rock Valley College to try to come up with a pipeline from high school, through Rock Valley College, to the police force. Same thing with teachers and nurses. What I want, when I'm done, is be able to walk away and say that every kid who comes out of Rockford, Harlem or Belvidere High School is either walking into college or walking into a training or apprenticeship program, because that's the only way we're going to make sure that everybody stays out of trouble and has a good life. What happened when I was a kid was you go part-time to high school, part-time at Jefferson to the Vocational Center. Kids are different. Education is different. What I'm now trying to do is work with RVC, which I think is one of the best community colleges in the state. Work with RVC and do what's called CLE courses and start the kids at a simple course in their senior year in high school. Teaching, police officer, nursing, or the building trades. They then move to Rock Valley College, get more intensive training there, and move straight from there into either a job or an apprenticeship program. That way the kids feet never touch the ground. That's where we lose them. Once they walk away from something and there's nothing to walk to, they'll end up playing video games in the basement and wasting years of their life."
Ojeda: "The SAFE-T Act first and foremost. We can make way and making sure that we can pass laws that are not just affordable, but making sure businesses grow. We want to make sure that this is a friendly climate for growth and business. The SAFE-T Act does not make me feel safe. It doesn't make my community feel safe. I stand with Boone County and Winnebago against this bill."
Do you believe the SAFE-T Act should be kept as is? Or, should it be modified or repealed entirely?
Vella: "That came on before I was in office. I was not able to vote against it or for it anywhere. But, I have spent the last two years, because of my prior history, working on trailer bills. We've had three come out of the House that have tweaked it. I spend a good portion of my week every week working with a group to tweak it. The SAFE-T Act was a 600-page bill and 99% of it, no one has a problem. The only problem people have is with the no cash bail issue. I believe there should not be cash and bail. But, we need to fix it. I have sat next to murderers who have bonded out the next day because their family had $100,000. I've also sat next to people who were charged with retail theft and who had to sit for a weekend and lost their job and lost their kids to DCFS because they couldn't come up with $200. Cash should not be part of the bail system. However, there's a lot of work that needs to be done. I guarantee you, we're doing the work. I just urge people not to give into the fear mongering because there's a lot of fear mongering out there because it's election season. I would venture to guess that the farther we get away from November 8, the less you're gonna hear. I guarantee you won't hear any apologies from anybody when the Armageddon doesn't come on January 1."
Ojeda: "It's got to go. 100 State's Attorneys right now against this bill. There's only two for it. Winnebago and Boone, I stand with them 100% in getting rid of this bill. It doesn't make sense to me, especially if you're looking at it from a prosecutorial view. You have cases right now where you're letting criminals out while they grab the case. What kind of message is that giving to the victim? I understand where people's sentiment might be with the no cash bail. But, on the same token, we're not doing our job as legislators by getting more sheriffs involved, getting more elected officials and our area's mayors and cops and first responders involved. This is done in the middle of the night. This is the type of corruption that we need to stop. Absolutely, I'm against this bill. A bill like this is done in the middle of the night. Passed at 3 a.m. It's done by officials who don't want a spotlight on them. We need to scrap this thing, come back to the table, and talk to the first responders and community members."
Regarding proposed amendments to the Pretrial Fairness Act by state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign):
Vella: "He's got some interesting ideas and some ideas that just won't work. Again, I have 25 years in the criminal justice system. I have been speaking with my old colleagues, new judges, Supreme Court, everybody. There's some good ideas in it and there's some bad ideas in it. This is legislation. There is no right or wrong answer. We have to figure out what's going to work. What I like to tell everybody is the Constitution had amendments too. No document is perfect. We're going to figure this out, just like in the federal system. The federal system has been going on for a long time with no cash bail and everybody loves it."
What is your stance on abortion? Will you act to put forward legislation in the Illinois General Assembly which backs your beliefs?
Vella: "I'm pro-choice. I want a woman to have the right to decide what she wants to do with her own body. I don't think it's the government's role in any way to interpose themselves between a doctor and a woman. That being said, no matter what the more extremists will say, no one is pro-abortion. The idea being, in this day and age, we have condoms, we have pills, we have a lot of things that can help women prevent unwanted pregnancy. Even to take the day after pill. I'm hoping that we can get education out to help with unwanted pregnancies. In no way should the government be interposing themselves between a woman and her doctor and a health care decision."
Ojeda: "Abortion is not an issue. Abortion going forward, that's a Dave Vella thing, that's the center of his campaign. He doesn't want to spotlight the fact that he increased his own pay during the time when people are struggling. He doesn't want that spotlight, the fact that he's increased taxes. I'm focused on the economy and public safety. That can be [Vella's] platform all day, but definitely not mine. I am pro-life. But, like I said, going forward, the economy and public safety is my first and foremost and making sure that this SAFE-T Act is gone. It doesn't make sense to me that we're focusing in other places and trying to confuse the public. It's public safety and the economy."
How will you work to fight the rising inflation affecting the area and the entire state?
Vella: "It's twofold. One is trying to get rid of as many unneeded taxes as possible. I'm a big believer in a rising tide lifts all boats. I want everybody to be paid more. I want more money in our system. I care about Rockford, Belvidere, and the Stateline area. If there are better paying jobs here, that people have more money in their pocket, they have better benefits, they have health care, they have child care, the inflation is not going to hurt as much. It's going to hurt. It's just going to hurt because it's a nationwide thing. That's the President and the other federal offices. But, if people have more money in their pocket, they're less likely to feel the brunt of inflation and also less likely to commit crimes and less likely to do bad things. If you have enough money in your pocket to make your own decisions, the inflation doesn't hurt as much."
Ojeda: "First off, cut taxes. There is room. Dave Vella gave himself a 20% raise. Michael Madigan's collecting his pension right now while he's awaiting trial. There's room to grow for sure. I think that's where we start. I am making this commitment with other Republicans, I will not be taking a pension. I quit my job for this. To see that there's politicians taking a raise, like Dave Vella, and there's individuals in our area who were always apparently for the people, but going forward, they're in it for themselves. That needs to change."
What separates you from your opponent?
Vella: "I'm 51 years old. I've been married for 22 years. I've run my own firm. I've raised two great kids. I've spent as much of my time in the Rockford and Belvidere areas as I possibly can. I think I know the people. I don't know much about my opponent. I don't think he's from the area. I'm not sure what he does for a living, but I know that I have spent my time with the people. I love the people, and I think I'm doing a good job."
Ojeda: "First and foremost, I would never take a pay raise. I would never even take a paycheck right now. It blows my mind that people like Dave Vella are out there while I'm overseas. He's collecting a check, trying to make sure that he gets 20% more a couple of months. I am the tax cutting candidate and the fact that he is where he stands on that, we can't be farther apart."