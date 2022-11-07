Decision 2022 Preview: IL 34th Senate District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Steve Stadelman (D) has represented the 34th District in the Illinois State Senate since 2013, facing challenger Juan Reyes (R) in his fourth time facing the voters in the Rockford area.
We asked the candidates why they are running for the state Senate, what they want to accomplish in the Illinois General Assembly, what their stance is on abortion, tackling inflation, and the SAFE-T Act, as well as what separates them from their opponent.
We also asked Reyes about allegations into his character that were listed on a mail slip. Allegations included actions during his time as a police officer with the Rockford Park District and actions taken when he ran for the RPS 205 School Board.
Why are you running?
Stadelman: "In my time in the Senate, I've done a really good job of passing legislation, bringing projects back to this community and securing funding that has made this a better place to live and work and play. Whether it's economic development, increasing access to affordable health care or providing more money for local school districts, I just want to continue that effort."
Reyes: "The main reason I wanted to run was because of my grandkids. I've had five kids. I think to myself, they are all beacons of society. Two are in college right now, one is serving this country, one owns a business, and one's a mom. With my four grandchildren, I'm looking at how the world's going right now, how the economy is and how everything in general is going on. So, I decided I have to stop complaining and do something about it."
Sen. Stadelman, what is your biggest accomplishment in your last term?
Stadelman: "Continuing to work on passenger rail service and making sure that that service is up and running a few years down the road. We're ready to name an operator, either Amtrak or Metra. I look at this as economic development. Wherever you have transportation infrastructure, people and jobs will follow. Easy access to the Chicago area from Rockford will increase the number of people who want to live out here and maybe commute in, or maybe they want to live in the Chicago area and get a job out here. I think it really will provide opportunity, will increase more people here and provide more job and economic opportunities."
In the next term, what is the biggest thing you want to tackle in the Illinois General Assembly?
Stadelman: "The biggest issue economically is the future the Belvidere car assembly plant. Automakers are transitioning to electric vehicle production. We want to make sure that the operator of the plant, Stellantis, re-tools that plan for EV production down the road. We want to make sure it has a new product in a couple of years. That's a huge employer in this region throughout northern Illinois. We passed legislation last fall and will continue to work on additional legislation that incentivizes automakers, including Stellantis, to stay in Belvidere and also expand operations across Illinois."
Reyes: "Pretty much everything that this administration has done the last two years. With abortion, 13-year-olds being legalized to have their own abortion and all the laws in that nature. I know there are situations and I know there's things in life that occur. If I get in, the biggest thing I want to do is look at everything, the laws in the last two years, and maybe repeal a couple of them."
What is your stance on abortion?
Stadelman: "I don't think politicians should tell women what to do. These are difficult, personal, and complex decisions. Government should not be involved. What the Supreme Court has done is put other rights in jeopardy potentially as well. Whether it's access to contraceptives, fertility treatments, or criminalizing doctors as they provide health care. It sets a dangerous precedent. We now need to make sure that we continue to elect office holders that uphold a woman's right in reproductive health choices. That's incredibly important this election and in future elections as well."
Reyes: "My platform is God, family, and country. When it comes to abortion, I'm pro-life, with conditions, of course. I know people telling me that's pro-choice. No, it's pro-life. Now, I'm telling people, it's pro-God. God has to judge you, not me. I don't think legislation should be involved in a God given right of someone's body. At the same token, though, it's a touchy issue. Sometimes there's not a right or wrong answer. It's your beliefs. If I do become a state senator, I'm going to allow the people to tell me what they want and then go from there. I'm doing this for the people. And that's what we've forgotten. Legislators have forgotten that they're working for the people."
How will you work to combat rising inflation in the state legislature?
Stadelman: "I think this past year, we helped people with their inflation concerns. We passed a nearly $2 billion tax relief package. There was relief as far as the income tax credit, the property tax credit, they got a break on grocery and gas taxes. We help parents who were buying stuff for kids for school. That, for the average family, was $700 to $900 additional money in their pocket. I think that's a direct relief measure to try to help people as they try to deal with inflation and rising gas prices."
Reyes: "I'm not going to give them any handouts. That's probably why the inflation is up right now. We're giving out too many handouts. I want to make sure that we can educate people, get vocational schooling back, and get jobs out here. I want to make sure that we're helping these people go to school and get jobs. That way, the inflation will go down. Can I fix the inflation problem? Probably not, but I'm not going to sit here and say, well, this is what I'm going to do, because I don't know. I'm not a politician. I'm going go in like it's new business and say, okay, let's open up the books. Let me see what's going on and see where we can fix it."
Do you believe the SAFE-T Act and the Pretrial Fairness Act should remain as is? Or, should it be amended or entirely repealed?
Stadelman: "It's a work in progress and will remain a work in progress. When it was passed a year-and-a-half ago, changes were needed. We passed two trailer bills to address some of the concerns, especially from law enforcement. That work continues. The law will be implemented by the state Supreme Court. They have a task force that has been formed and is looking at how to implement that legislation. They've already recommended changes. When we come back after the election, and head to Springfield for the fall veto session, there'll be more legislation to continue to work on legislation, clarify some things that people are confused about or misinterpreting. Again, it's a work in progress."
Reyes: "As a former police officer, I think we should amend it. No, I have not read the 765-page law. But, if I do get in, I'd like to sit down with lawmakers and say, okay, what can we take out of this? What can we leave here? I know, there's people out there, let's say our homeless. I know sometimes in the winter, they get in trouble, because they want a warm meal and a warm place to stay. Let's solve that issue first by either getting something like a homeless shelter, more of those. There are crimes out there where they should not be locked up until the day of their jury or the day of their bail hearing or anything of that nature. I would go back and check everything out. I wouldn't just throw that away."
Regarding proposed amendments to the Pretrial Fairness Act by state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign):
Stadelman: "I think it's a good point for conversation. Again, there will need to be changes and I think what he introduced is a good starting point for conversation. I just want the election to get over with, so it's no longer a part of political rhetoric and misinformation that is out there right now. We need to, after the election, have all the stakeholders in the criminal justice system sit together and try to hammer out a compromise and work together to try to make the best legislation possible."
Mr. Reyes, how do you respond to the allegations about actions in your past?
Reyes: "I know it's politics, we get mud slings all the time. Look at this way, if I was fired for planting evidence on a suspect, that is a federal crime. I'd be imprisoned still to this day. So, that's a falsified statement. They're taking what's in the lawsuit and just picking from it. I get it. He knows it's a close race. I know that mud has to be slung at me, but I'm okay with that. I knew that was coming back. Now, if that's going to be the judgment, that something happened 17 years ago. Again, if I were to be in trouble, I'd be in prison right now. You can ask any attorney, any police officer. I know it's politics. I know. I get that. I'm okay with it. There's nothing. Like I said, if you really want to know, sit down with me. I'll open up the books and say, here's what they're talking about this statement. As far as the other allegations that I've seen there, I have no clue where they're getting them from. They say that they're facts. I'll look it up and go from there. I have nothing to hide. I hold my head up high. Like I said, I own three businesses. I've employed well over 100 people. I think I'm doing a decent job here. You can't put up the good, because then they would look really bad on his end."
What separates you from your opponent?
Stadelman: "I think I've worked hard during my time in the Senate to pass legislation, bring projects and funding back to this area and that will really benefit this community. One thing I think it's important to look at is the amenities you have in the community. Why do people want to work here? Why do people want to live here? It's places to go and things to do. Whether it's money for the BMO Center, Riverview Ice House, restoring the Midway Theater, or fixing up Davis Park. These are things that I think are amenities for the community and make us an attractive place to live and I want to continue that effort."
Reyes: "I've always told people, I'm no better than anyone. Do we have certain qualities in life? If I can take those qualities, I would say, being a business owner, I know taxes, I know taxation, I know how to employ people, I know how to look to look at the books and say okay, let's let's find a way that we can save money or let's find a way where we can work around this issue here. Being a service member, being a police officer, I've worked with my community, I've worked with my country. Now, I want to work in the state. I think all of those qualities that I have put me a little bit on top of my opponent who's been in the news for so many years before he became a Senator."