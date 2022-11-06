Decision 2022 Preview: Boone County Sheriff

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — After nearly four decades in law enforcement, Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest is retiring at the end of his current term, leaving an open race to lead the Sheriff's Office for the first time in eight years.
David Mordt (I) and Scott Yunk (R) are looking to succeed Ernest to be top cop in Boone County. Both boast more than 30 years experience each in law enforcement.
We asked the candidates why they are running to lead the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the biggest thing they want to accomplish in the role, one thing they want to keep the same in the Sheriff's Office, their stance on the Safe-T Act, and what separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
Mordt: "I want to make a change in Boone County. I want to do a lot of improvements in the Sheriff's Department. I feel that the biggest thing, in general for police departments, is that we don't communicate with the public. I have several ideas for making that change."
Yunk: "This is definitely not a decision that was just made overnight. I've been with the Boone County Sheriff's Department for 34 years now. This decision was made a couple of years ago, but I've been preparing for this opportunity for up to a decade now. I love this community. I love the Boone County Sheriff's Department. I've been blessed to serve this community in this Sheriff's Department for the past 34 years and I look forward to the opportunity to continue that."
What is the biggest thing you want to accomplish in four years as Boone County Sheriff?
Mordt: "Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. We would have a Sheriff's app that we can introduce to where we can have direct communication with the public. If something major goes on, we can alert the public, it has an alert function on it. That's just like a weather app. If a road shuts down, boom, it goes right to your phone. You know exactly what's going on. There's also daily news release on it. Therefore, we can put out any significant calls we have, any arrests that we make, or any scams that are going on. If there's burglaries going on in a particular neighborhood, we can put that out there so that folks are aware of what's going on. There's been a decrease in patrols in the last four years. We need to increase the patrols. We need to increase communication between law enforcement and the community. We need to make the law enforcement part of the community. I think just those two right there of getting more active patrols out and having that communication with the public. That's including establishing a neighborhood watch and a civilian police academy. I think we can bring those together hand in hand."
Yunk: "Recruitment and retention. I won't just say officers, I'll say recruitment and retention of employees. The Sheriff is responsible for approximately 130 employees. Let's begin with retention, we have to retain the good employees we have. We are blessed with outstanding patrol officers, dispatchers, corrections officers, and support staff. We must retain those good employees by providing them with the best training to make them better at their positions. Making sure they get the best equipment to do what's necessary to do their job. Whether it's in the office or out in the field. And then the obvious one is a competitive pay scale. We must be able to compete with the surrounding areas or surrounding agencies with a competitive pay scale. I think with those opportunities with retention, by retaining your employees, keeping your good employees, that's going to help with the recruitment of better employees. The recruitment of employees is not just a local issue, it's a statewide issue, it's a national issue. Us, in the law enforcement profession, are really feeling that pain right now. We must continue to try to recruit good, young kids and then retain those kids with those opportunities."
What is something you want to keep the same in the Boone County Sheriff's Office?
Mordt: "They have a good camaraderie that's already there. All the time, you can always improve. I think they have really good camaraderie. Also, the reputation that we're going to take care of our community. I just want to improve that. We already have really good personnel that already work there. Let's utilize them and let them grow their wings so that they can be future leaders."
Yunk: "It would be the keeping the employees. We have a lot of good employees up there. We must retain these good employees and keep providing them with the best opportunities to make themselves better. I think they make each other look good. They make myself look good. We have a lot of good employees. I think keeping the good employees that we have up there, retaining the good employees, is very important for the next sheriff."
How will you lead the Boone County Sheriff's Office through the public uncertainty around the Pretrial Fairness Act?
Mordt: "I think when we look at the Safe-T Act, we know what's inside the box, so let's take a look at outside the box. There are things that are implemented into the Safe-T Act that gives a lot of discretion to law enforcement of whether we can hold somebody or are we going to just cite and release. With that, you're looking at criminal history. You're looking at flight risk. Did they resist arrest? Did they try to flee? When you take all of those factors and you start looking at everything, you can start to work with it for what we have. Also, a lot of discretion has been given to the judges. I think when you live in an area where you have a more conservative judge, that the Safe-T Act is not going to affect that area, as much as if you live in an area where you have a more liberal judge."
Yunk: "I ran on the primary ticket approximately four months ago. At that time, that didn't come up, that wasn't an issue. Over the last three or four months, that has really taken off to where that's probably the number one topic right now with public safety. We're blessed here in Boone County, for the last six or seven months, we've had a panel together of judges, our State's Attorney's office, our Public Defender's office, our probation, our corrections, our Clerk's office. We've been meeting on a regular basis and we've been planning for January 1. Are we there yet? No. But, we're so much further ahead by doing these meetings and having this panel and getting together and discussing this. We have approximately two months to go now. We will be ready for January 1 when it gets here. It's by everybody coming together in Boone County putting everything together to prepare everybody for January 1. There's another [Illinois General Assembly] session. That is I believe in early December. Us, in this profession, do we hope things might sway a little bit in our favor? Absolutely. We'll see, come early December, if we have to make some adjustments to the adjustments we've already made."
What separates you from your opponent?
Mordt: "I want to bring us into the 21st century. One with technology. We're going to use the Sheriff's app. We're going to communicate with the public. We're also going to use our Facebook for similar things. Things like we have burglaries going on in this area, we have this going on in this area, or the telephone scams that come out, here's how you can overcome those, here's how you can not become a victim of a phone scam. Make the public aware of when these things are out and how they can do it and give them the different resources for doing that. As far as resources, educating our personnel on available resources for domestic violence, mental health, our veterans, even our Hispanic community, and at-risk youth. If we educate our personnel on the different available resources, now we can reach out to those resources. Many of these resources are actually available already, we just don't utilize them. A lot of personnel are not aware that these resources are out there, so that's why they're not being utilized."
Yunk: "It's the experience in leadership positions and my engagement in this community. I've been with Boone County Sheriff's Department for 34 years. Since 1999, I've been in a supervisory role. I've been the Sergeant of patrol, Sergeant of investigations, and around for the last five years, I've been in the position of a Lieutenant of operations, part of the command staff, part of the Sheriff's Department. I think being in the supervisory position for the past 23 years has prepared me for this next level. Like I said earlier, I love this community. I've been involved in clubs and organizations for approximately 30 years now. Being involved in those clubs and organizations help you engage in this community. I've been on the board of directors of different clubs and different organizations. I think that definitely has helped me prepare for this position in the future."