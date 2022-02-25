Bill making it easier to remove elected officials moves to IL House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A bipartisan piece of legislation that would make it easier for local governments to remove elected officials charged with certain crimes is on its way to the Illinois House.
Senate Bill 3460 passed out of the Senate with a 53-0 vote.
The legislation was filed in January by Rockford lawmakers Dave Syverson and Steve Stadelman.
Under the proposed legislation, a county board would be able to force an elected official who has been charged with a crime related to their elected position to go on administrative leave. Currently, the elected official must agree to be placed on administrative leave.
In order for this to happen, the county board must have a 3/5 vote to place the elected official on administrative leave. From there, it then goes to the to the local state's attorney's office. If it gets approved from there, it then goes to the circuit court.
The legislation was created following Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz being charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery and official misconduct. Hintz, who agreed to be placed on administrative leave last September, faces a total of 49 charges.