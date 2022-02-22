Biden says Russia is beginning an 'invasion of Ukraine' as he unveils sanctions on Moscow

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&