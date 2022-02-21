Biden plans to impose new sanctions on trade and financing in two pro-Moscow territories

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and river ice is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL,
Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook,
Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and
Porter.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses
may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to
localized ice jams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across
northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight
tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with
isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch
per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the
deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen
soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall
becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river
ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock
River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may
break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Biden plans to impose new sanctions on trade and financing in two pro-Moscow territories

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden (1).jpg

President Joe Biden plans to impose new sanctions on trade and financing in the two pro-Moscow territories that President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize as independent on Monday.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would sign an executive order that would "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."

Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic Monday in a ceremony carried on state television earlier on Monday.

Biden's executive order will also allow the US to impose sanctions on anyone operating in those areas. And the White House said it would "soon announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments."

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.