Police warn residents of uptick in false solicitors, insisting on entering homes

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Police are warning residents against people who may be posing as solicitors, insisting on entering homes.
Leslie Wise, a local resident of Winnebago for 33 years, was used to visitors stopping and commenting on her garden.
So when a solicitor stopped to talk, she was not alarmed until they kept asking to enter her home.
"He said, 'Can we walk around your garden?' [and] I said, "Sure." So I locked my doors," Wise said. "I told him, "I'm gonna lock my door, and then I'll be right out," because I'm not naïve."
Shortly after Wise showed this person around her garden, they said they were selling insurance, and asked to come inside.
"I said, "No, I'm really not interested. If you're interested in the flowers fine.' I could tell right then that his interest in the flowers certainly decreased at that point," Wise said.
The solicitor then asked Wise if she liked "snacks or alcohol" and insisted on enjoying beverages inside.
"That was a really red flag for me," Wise said.
Winnebago Police are warning communities of solicitors like this, as there has been an uptick of reports, and have seen it spread to other Stateline communities.
"Unfortunately, it is something that does pop up from time to time," the Police Sergeant for the Village of Winnebago, Nicholas Haff said.
"It's not just happening in smaller communities. It's also the larger cities as well. People should always make sure to be polite, but be cautious with anyone that comes walking up on their property."
Winnebago police warn that if someone claims they are a solicitor, ask for their city provided solicitor ID, if they don't have one, close the door and report it to your local police as soon as possible.