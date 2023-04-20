 Skip to main content
Police: Two people injured after gunfire exchanged in Rockford shopping center

  Updated
  • 0
2410 south alpine

ROCKFORD — Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two people in a shopping center Thursday afternoon.

On April 20 around 3:00 p.m., Rockford Police Officers responded to Alpine Village Center at 2410 South Alpine Road, for reports of shots fired.

Authorities determined that gunfire was exchanged between two people, hitting three businesses and five vehicles. 

Both suspects ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

One person who was inside of a business at the time of the shooting, suffered a graze wound to his leg.

In addition, a person seated in her car suffered minor injuries from broken glass when her windshield was hit by a bullet.

On Thursday at 4:14 p.m., Rockford Police posted on Twitter that authorities are currently investigating an Aggravated Battery of Firearm 

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available. 

