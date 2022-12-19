Police: Teen arrested with stolen handgun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One teenage man was arrested and a stolen gun found after running from a police officer attempting to stop the car.
On Friday, December 16 around 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers tried to stop a car around 800 North Court Street when two passengers ran away.
One of the passengers, a 16-year-old man, was found shortly after and arrested.
During the investigation, officers found a bag containing a loaded handgun, reported stolen out of Rockford.
Officers were unable to find the other passenger but were able to find a handgun with an extended magazine that was reported stolen from Bartlett.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the charges listed below:
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- No Valid FOID
- Resisting Arrest