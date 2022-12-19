 Skip to main content
Police: Teen arrested with stolen handgun

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One teenage man was arrested and a stolen gun found after running from a police officer attempting to stop the car. 

On Friday, December 16 around 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers tried to stop a car around 800 North Court Street when two passengers ran away.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old man, was found shortly after and arrested.

During the investigation, officers found a bag containing a loaded handgun, reported stolen out of Rockford.

Officers were unable to find the other passenger but were able to find a handgun with an extended magazine that was reported stolen from Bartlett.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the charges listed below:

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • No Valid FOID
  • Resisting Arrest

