Police searching for suspect after gas station robbery in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport gas station was robbed for an undisclosed amount of cash and other items Friday night. 

The Freeport Police Department responded to a Mobile Gas Station in the 1200 block of West Galena Avenue. 

Officers learned that a man walked into the gas station and waited for other customers to leave. The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. 

The suspect was described to be a black male in his early twenties, five-foot and six-inches and 150 pounds. 

The Freeport Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident. 

Anyone with information should contact the Freeport Police Department.