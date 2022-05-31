Police searching for suspect after gas station robbery in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport gas station was robbed for an undisclosed amount of cash and other items Friday night.
The Freeport Police Department responded to a Mobile Gas Station in the 1200 block of West Galena Avenue.
Officers learned that a man walked into the gas station and waited for other customers to leave. The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
The suspect was described to be a black male in his early twenties, five-foot and six-inches and 150 pounds.
The Freeport Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Freeport Police Department.