Police searching for Racine dating app suspect linked to several women

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Racine police are searching for a man accused of using dating apps to steal from women.
The Racine Police Department would like to caution the women in Racine County and get the public's help in locating Timothy Olson, 52, who has met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss.
He's allegedly met several women on dating apps who say they've fell unconscious and woke up to several of their belongings stolen.
This most recently happened on Thursday, Nov 17th.
Olson has ties to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
If you have any information, contact the Racine police department at (262) 635-7756.