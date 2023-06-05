Police searching for identity, location of man who burglarized Rockford YMCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are currently searching for a man who burglarized a YMCA early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, June 4 around 1:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the report of a burglary at the YMCA located at 200 Y Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that an unknown man entered the building and stole multiple laptop computers.
Rockford Police are looking for information on the male suspect's identity and location.
