Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Police searching for Belvidere man charged with sexual assault

Police-Lights-Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — Law enforcement are trying to locate a Belvidere man who has been charged with sexual assault.

On April 17, the Boone County Sheriff's Office received calls of a criminal sexual assault.

The victim reported that 49-year-old Belvidere resident Rodolfo Jaramillo assaulted her using force. 

Boone County Detectives carried out a search warrant in the 8700 block of Quail Drive in Belvidere were they recovered several items of evidence.

The Boone County State's Attorney's Office approved one count of Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony.)

An arrest warrant was issued for Jaramillo and bond set at $250,000/10%. A Class 1 Felony is punishable of 4 to 15 years in prison.

Jaramillo is not in custody and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone having information regarding the location of Jaramillo, or information regarding the investigation, is urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (815)544-2144 or the Boone County Crime Stoppers at (815) 547-7867.

